Content Delivery Network Market Size Expanding to Reach USD 81.86 Billion by 2030 - An Analysis and Summary on CDN Trends, Networking Techniques, Service Provider, Strategic Assessment and Forecast: The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The increasing demand for improved live video streaming with more acceptable picture quality has improved the content delivery network market.

Newark, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global content delivery network (CDN) market is expected to grow from USD 17.70 billion in 2021 to USD 81.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.55% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
The primary objective of a content delivery network is to enhance web performance by decreasing the time required to send content & rich media to users. A content delivery network is a highly distributed platform by the server, which supports minimizing delays and lost time in the web page and range loading by decreasing the physical distance between the server & user.

Request for a sample of research report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12720

A content delivery network can transmit the help needed to load the internet contents, including videos, images, and HTML pages. Content delivery networks cover content users & providers by mitigating against a comprehensive array of attacks without malicious commodities ever compromising availability & delivery.

The increasing advancements in the development and improvement of broadband infrastructure are expected to expand demand for the content delivery network (CDN) market during the projection period. The factors such as increasing demand from online gaming industries, growing penetration of high-speed internet, expansive growth in OTT enterprise, and improvements in network infrastructure are propelling the market growth during the projection period. Additionally, with the rise in the use of the internet & smart devices, a massive amount of data is being generated on a daily basis. which requires smartly managed web performance optimization solutions is also helping to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the technological advancements, the rollout of the 5G web, and the retention of online consumers are also helping to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Explore Complete Report Description and TOC of Content Delivery Network Market Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/content-delivery-network-cdn-market-12720

Key players operating in the global content delivery network (CDN) market are Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Fastly, QUANTIL, Citrix Systems, Tata Communications, Leaseweb, G-Core Labs S.A., Limelight Networks, OnApp Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Google, Verizon Media, NTT Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, Cloudflare, Inc., StackPath, LLC, Lumen Technologies, AT&T, Alibaba Cloud, Comcast Technology Solutions, Broadpeak, Rackspace Technology, Imperva, and among others. To enhance their market position in the global content delivery network (CDN) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

The traditional CDN provider type led the market with a market share of 28.19 % and a market value of around 4.98 billion in 2021.

The provider type segment is divided into cloud CDN, traditional CDN, P2P CDN, telco CDN, and others. The traditional CDN provider type led the market with a market share of 28.19 % and a market value of around 4.98 billion in 2021. This is due to the numerous solutions presented by the service providers for web optimization.

The dynamic content type segment led the market with a market share of 56.12 % and a market value of around 9.94 billion in 2021.

The content type segment is divided into dynamic content and static content. The dynamic content type segment led the market with a market share of 56.12% and a market value of around 9.94 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for video-streaming services in real-time.

The media delivery solutions segment led the market with a market share of 42.18% and a market value of around 7.46 billion in 2021.

The solutions segment is divided into cloud security, media delivery, and web performance optimization. The media delivery solutions segment led the market with a market share of 42.18% and a market value of around 7.46 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing need for content delivery network solutions. Additionally, by 2030, the cloud security solutions segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing concerns over data protection & privacy security.

The media & entertainment vertical segment led the market with a market share of 20.10% and a market value of around 3.55 billion in 2021.

The vertical segment is divided into retail & e-commerce, healthcare, BFSI, government, media & entertainment, travel & tourism, and online gaming. The media & entertainment vertical segment led the market with a market share of 20.10% and a market value of around 3.55 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for online video streaming.

Request for Report Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12720

Regional Segment Analysis of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market:

• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region occurred as the largest market for the global content delivery network (CDN) market with a market share of 41.25% and a market value of around 7.30 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the content delivery network (CDN) market due to the increasing number of users accessing the network content. Additionally, the growing digitalization in multiple enterprise verticals, including gaming, retail & eCommerce, and media & entertainment is driving the adoption of content delivery network solutions in the region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 10.02% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the presence of developing economies like China & India. Furthermore, the robust economic growth coupled with the continuous development in the telecom & IT sector is also propelling the market growth in this region.

Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12720/single

About the report:

The global content delivery network (CDN) market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.