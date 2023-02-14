Content Delivery Network Market Report will Value USD 45.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14 % : GreyViews

GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Delivery Network Market Size By Solutions (Cloud Security, Media Delivery, and Web Performance Optimization), By Services (Telecom, Cloud, Traditional Commercial, and Peer-to-Peer), By End-User (Gaming, Media & Entertainment, E-Commerce, Advertising, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the content delivery network market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the content delivery network market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as solutions, services, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global content delivery network market are Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Tata Communications Limited Cloudflare Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Imperva Inc., CDNetworks Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong Wangsu Science & Technology), Internap Holding LLC, Limelight Networks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Verizon Communications Inc. among other.. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide content delivery network market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The content distribution network (CDN) is a globally scattered web of proxy servers and data centres. The CDN is made up of several servers that are in charge of providing web material based on geographical locations. The goal is to provide high performance and availability by spatially spreading the service in relation to end-users. Everything from scripts, text, media files, and images to software portals, downloads, documents, e-commerce, on-demand video streaming media, live streaming media, and social media sites is now part of the content delivery network. The primary goal of a content delivery network is to increase scalability. The content delivery network provides better scalability and connection. A CDN allows users to access content faster. This means more page views, increased customer interaction, traffic spikes, and fewer site abandonment for online publishers. Furthermore, content delivery networks assist organisations in effectively delivering content to end consumers by improving website performance and lowering bandwidth costs.

Scope of Content Delivery Network Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Solutions, Services, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Tata Communications Limited Cloudflare Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Imperva Inc., CDNetworks Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong Wangsu Science & Technology), Internap Holding LLC, Limelight Networks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Verizon Communications Inc. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The media delivery segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The solutions segment is cloud security, media delivery, and web performance optimization. The media delivery segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The spread of smartphones and other smart & connected devices capable of supporting digital media is likely to propel the segment's growth. Customers may now access critical data from anywhere and at any time, thanks to the ongoing expansion of high-speed networks, particularly in emerging markets.

Demand for CDN systems that can provide media with zero latency is expected to drive segment expansion.

The traditional commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The services segment is telecom, cloud, traditional commercial, and peer-to-peer. The traditional commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The numerous network optimization, content acceleration, and media delivery solutions offered by service providers are expected to drive growth in this category. CDNs are proposing solutions for usable content and network delivery optimization as the world's data consumption expands. Traditional CDN, on the other hand, is progressively proving insufficient to tackle the problems posed by new technologies. Mobile consumers are increasingly demanding content that is not optimised for their devices and is located a long distance away from the origin servers. These disadvantages are projected to hinder segment expansion over the projection period.

The hospitals segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is gaming, media & entertainment, e-commerce, advertising, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The media and entertainment industry is transitioning to a digital distribution paradigm, which demands optimising data and network delivery in response to increased demand for online streaming and VOD services. CDN providers are increasingly emphasising the importance of offering their customers with high-quality visual capabilities and better visibility, regardless of device. CDN systems can also reduce latency and improve the overall delivery process. This can benefit viewers by giving a high-quality experience, which can assist media and entertainment organisations increase their revenue.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the content delivery network include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Pay TV consumption has also declined in the United States. It has been discovered that more customers prefer online media material to paid television. Cord-cutting has recently increased, and 22.2 million cord-cutters are expected in the next years, underscoring the trend toward on-demand entertainment. In this market, phishing and DDoS attacks are common. According to RCDevs estimations, fraud-related hacks account for 43% of incidences, 34% of data breaches, and 23% of outages in the financial industry. As a result, a number of American banks advocated adopting CDN services in order to reduce suspicious web traffic and deter criminal activity.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's content delivery network market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2030. The region has the highest internet penetration, and one of the primary reasons driving regional market growth is the rising popularity of the 4K resolution display region. These offer a solid CDN infrastructure for efficient data delivery. Furthermore, rising smartphone demand, cloud-based service acceptance, and the implementation of high-speed data networks are expected to have a direct impact on regional market growth. An growth in leisure spending is another important factor pushing the region's utilisation of CDN solutions.

China

China’s content delivery network market size was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2030. Because of increased cloud deployment and technical advancement among SMEs. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing e-commerce business is contributing to market expansion in this region.

India

India's content delivery network market size was valued at USD 0.92 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The regional market, defined by the presence of emerging economies such as India, is also one of the fastest-growing consumer markets. Furthermore, as the world's population grows, so does the demand for technological breakthroughs in networking infrastructure to meet the demands of online media consumption. Several regional government programmes, such as Digital India, have enabled quick and secure data delivery management, resulting in a greater use of CDN systems.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the content delivery network market is mainly driven by the rising government initiatives.

