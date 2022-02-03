The contenders to replace Chris Silverwood as England coach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Charlesworth, PA
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chris Silverwood
    English Test and county cricketer (born 1975)
  • Mahela Jayawardene
    Former Sri Lankan cricketer
  • Gary Kirsten
    Cricket player of South Africa.

Chris Silverwood’s reign as England head coach is over following a dismal Ashes as Australia retained the urn within 12 days of cricket before closing out a 4-0 series win.

Here, the PA news agency assesses possible applicants for one of the hottest and most onerous jobs in world cricket.

Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten
Gary Kirsten was in contention before Chris Silverwood was appointed (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The former South Africa batter has a compelling coaching CV. He was at the helm as the Proteas reached the top of the world Test rankings in 2012, a year after guiding India to a coveted World Cup crown. He missed out the last time the England job was up for grabs after botching the interview and being leapfrogged by Silverwood but has already indicated an interest in coming back to the table, if red and white-ball coaching duties were split.

Mike Hesson

Chris Silverwood’s reign as England head coach is over following a dismal Ashes as Australia retained the urn within 12 days of cricket before closing out a x-x series win.
Chris Silverwood’s reign as England head coach is over following a dismal Ashes as Australia retained the urn within 12 days of cricket before closing out a 4-0 series win.
Here, the PA news agency assesses possible applicants for one of the hottest and most onerous jobs in world cricket. Here, the PA news agency assesses possible applicants for one of the hottest and most onerous jobs in world cricket.

Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten
Gary Kirsten was in contention before Chris Silverwood was appointed (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The former South Africa batter has a compelling coaching CV. He was at the helm as the Proteas reached the top of the world Test rankings in 2012, a year after guiding India to a coveted World Cup crown. He missed out the last time the England job was up for grabs after botching the interview and being leapfrogged by Silverwood but has already indicated an interest in coming back to the table, if red and white-ball coaching duties were split. The former South Africa batter has a compelling coaching CV. He was at the helm as the Proteas reached the top of the world Test rankings in 2012, a year after guiding India to a coveted World Cup crown. He missed out the last time the England job was up for grabs after botching the interview and being leapfrogged by Silverwood but has already indicated an interest in coming back to the table, if red and white-ball coaching duties were split.

Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene
Mahela Jayawardene has had huge success in the IPL (PA)

One of a select few batters to amass more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and one-day internationals, there are few who can look down on the ex-Sri Lanka captain’s playing credentials. As with Kirsten at Welsh Fire, Jayawardene is on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s payroll as coach of the Southern Brave men’s team, who won the inaugural edition of The Hundred. However, Jayawardene has recently taken a consultancy role with his native Sri Lanka while he also has a plum position at Mumbai Indians, who have won three Indian Premier League titles under his watch. One of a select few batters to amass more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and one-day internationals, there are few who can look down on the ex-Sri Lanka captain’s playing credentials. As with Kirsten at Welsh Fire, Jayawardene is on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s payroll as coach of the Southern Brave men’s team, who won the inaugural edition of The Hundred. However, Jayawardene has recently taken a consultancy role with his native Sri Lanka while he also has a plum position at Mumbai Indians, who have won three Indian Premier League titles under his watch.

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting has been a critic of Joe Root’s captaincy (PA)

England have shown flexibility around coaching appointments, as evidenced when they appointed Australia’s Trevor Bayliss to transform their white-ball fortunes but surely turning to Ponting would be a step too far. His CV is not in doubt: one of Australia’s greatest captains, Ponting won 48 out of 77 Tests and the 2003 and 2007 World Cups while he is renowned for his shrewd thinking. But the Delhi Capitals coach is one of England’s biggest antagonists – remember the 2005 Ashes? – and has been highly critical of Joe Root’s captaincy in his role as a pundit recently.
England have shown flexibility around coaching appointments, as evidenced when they appointed Australia’s Trevor Bayliss to transform their white-ball fortunes but surely turning to Ponting would be a step too far. His CV is not in doubt: one of Australia’s greatest captains, Ponting won 48 out of 77 Tests and the 2003 and 2007 World Cups while he is renowned for his shrewd thinking. But the Delhi Capitals coach is one of England’s biggest antagonists – remember the 2005 Ashes? – and has been highly critical of Joe Root’s captaincy in his role as a pundit recently.

Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson
Mike Hesson turned New Zealand’s fortunes around (PA)

The New Zealander would be something of an understated choice, lacking the gravitas of some of the other potential contenders, but he has a proven track record as coach of an international team. Hesson, alongside captain Brendon McCullum, were instrumental as the Black Caps became a force to be reckoned with, reaching the 2015 World Cup final and playing an exciting brand of cricket. The pair arguably laid the foundations for the Kiwis’ continuing success. Hesson left the role in June 2018 and is probably one of the more attainable targets on the list.

Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene
Mahela Jayawardene has had huge success in the IPL (PA)

One of a select few batters to amass more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and one-day internationals, there are few who can look down on the ex-Sri Lanka captain’s playing credentials. As with Kirsten at Welsh Fire, Jayawardene is on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s payroll as coach of the Southern Brave men’s team, who won the inaugural edition of The Hundred. However, Jayawardene has recently taken a consultancy role with his native Sri Lanka while he also has a plum position at Mumbai Indians, who have won three Indian Premier League titles under his watch.

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting has been a critic of Joe Root’s captaincy (PA)

England have shown flexibility around coaching appointments, as evidenced when they appointed Australia’s Trevor Bayliss to transform their white-ball fortunes but surely turning to Ponting would be a step too far. His CV is not in doubt: one of Australia’s greatest captains, Ponting won 48 out of 77 Tests and the 2003 and 2007 World Cups while he is renowned for his shrewd thinking. But the Delhi Capitals coach is one of England’s biggest antagonists – remember the 2005 Ashes? – and has been highly critical of Joe Root’s captaincy in his role as a pundit recently.

Alec Stewart

Alec Stewart made more than 300 appearances across all formats for England
Alec Stewart made more than 300 appearances across all formats for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

The former England captain has helped nurture the talents of several current players in the international set-up, including Rory Burns and Ollie Pope, during his time as director of cricket at Surrey. Ex-wicketkeeper-batter Stewart has emerged as one of the leading candidates to replace Silverwood on an interim basis in recent days with his knowledge of players on the county circuit and work as a coach with batters at the Kia Oval key points in his favour. Under his watch, Surrey won theCounty Championship in 2018.

Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood
Paul Collingwood is currently an assistant with England (PA)

Led England to their first ever global trophy at the 2010 World Twenty20 and has been assistant, alongside Graham Thorpe, since Silverwood assumed power in 2019. Collingwood probably has the edge on Thorpe as it is the latter who has overseen the batting omnishambles Down Under although both are held in high regard at the ECB. But with England having their fingers burned by promoting from within in Silverwood, they are unlikely to do so again this soon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Goggia recovery on track in race to recover for Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title. The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical r

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Gary Trent Jr. has fun with headband inquiry after monster night vs. Hawks

    "No matter how I look on the floor I go out there to play hard and try to win as many basketball games as I can. Regarding my hair, it is clean, but we're going out there to win." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Skiers finally discover unknown Beijing Olympic downhill

    BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer clicked into his skis and descended into the unknown. Then promptly missed two gates. With the No. 1 bib in the opening downhill training session of the Beijing Games on Thursday, Mayer was the first to test a course that none of the competitors had ever been on before. “It was more inspection today than racing,” said Mayer, who finished his run despite difficulty in finding the right line at the start. Because test events were canceled ove

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's