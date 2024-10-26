Conte praises Milan’s summer business and previews San Siro clash

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte believes that AC Milan had a constructive summer transfer window, and he expects a difficult game on Tuesday night.

The Partenopei won 1-0 against Lecce at home this afternoon and in doing so have secured another round at the top of the table, regardless of tomorrow night’s result between Inter and Juventus.

The next match for the Azzurri will be on Tuesday at San Siro against Milan, who were also meant to be playing tonight against Bologna until the game was postponed.

Putting the controversy of that decision to one side, it means that the Rossoneri will have rested for a few more days, but Napoli are without European competitions and both Tijjani Reijnders and Theo Hernandez will both be suspended.

Conte spoke to DAZN about the upcoming game at San Siro, one which is a big early indicator of the Scudetto credentials of both sides. His comments were relayed by MilanNews.

Did you like what you saw from certain players in view of the Milan game?

“It becomes unpleasant to always talk about individuals, I speak of the team’s performance. We focus on Milan, last year they had a significant gap over us and had an equally significant transfer window.

“We have obtained the points we needed to get, now we are measuring ourselves with the highest levels, playing at San Siro is never easy.”