Conte insists Inter and Marotta focus on wrong Serie A title opponent

Napoli coach Antonio Conte insists Inter do not realise which team ‘will cause trouble for them’ in the Serie A title race and taunts ‘director’ Beppe Marotta, saying that he won’t be happy if the Nerazzurri don’t retain the Scudetto.

Conte spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, two days before a Coppa Italia Round of 16 tie against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

“Before I start, I’d like to send a big hug to Edoardo Bove from me and the team. We are all with him and hope to see him return soon,” said the Italian tactician, as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

The Partenopei are the Serie A leaders and don’t play in European competitions this term, so Conte wants to progress in Coppa Italia.

“Our target is to grow and build something, so we must play as many games as possible. It’s important to prepare well and go ahead in the Coppa Italia, which will give us more opportunities to show our developments,” he said.

“For now, we’ve been good and lucky to avoid injuries. It’s a critical moment to make assessments, so we require commitment and desire from the players.”

Conte insists Inter and Marotta focus on the wrong Serie A title opponent

FLORENCE, ITALY – JANUARY 29: Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta during the “Panchina d’Oro” award season 2022/2023 at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on January 29, 2024 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

What’s Napoli’s target this season, and which result will please the Italian boss?

“If I continue seeing improvements and realise that we are building a base to be ambitious,” he replied.

“We must go beyond our position in the table and think that we are building something for the future; otherwise, victory will be temporary.”

Inter President Marotta has said Napoli are title favourites, but Conte didn’t seem to agree.

The Italian tactician won four Serie A titles with Marotta, three at Juventus and one at Inter. For this reason, he continued to call him ‘director’ rather than President, a role he took when Oaktree took over at Inter last summer.

“I repeat that the director can say all he wants,” said Conte.

“I know him, and I’ve worked with him, and I am sure that if Inter don’t win the title, he won’t be too happy at the end of the season. I can say so because I know him well.

“Everyone plays his role. Perhaps somebody internally pushes him to say certain things. We are talking about a team [Inter] that doesn’t even have two squads but two and three-quarters. What are we talking about?

“I am convinced that he [Marotta] won’t be happy and many will have questions to ask themselves if he doesn’t win [the title],” insisted Conte.

“They are really focused on us and maybe they don’t see those who will cause trouble for them.”

At this point, Conte was asked if he referred to Atalanta, who have won eight consecutive matches and are just one point below Napoli.

“Every club starts the season with objectives,” argued Conte.

“We can say all we want publicly, but internally, we know whether the targets have been reached. We know our target. It’s a game that makes me smile, but talking is useless; I assume that, if director Marotta doesn’t win it, he’ll be serene and calm…”