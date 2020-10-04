Contaminated horse feed scandal could last for years

A batch of horse feed contaminated with a prohibited substance which promotes growth in cattle has massive implications beyond Aidan O’Brien’s four non-runners in Sunday's £2.5 Qatar Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe.

Such a mass withdrawal on the eve of such a big race — reducing the field from 15 to 11 runners — is unprecedented for any other reason than a change in the ground and O’Brien will not be the only one looking for answers from Gain Equine Nutrition after batches of their feeds became contaminated.

He had no choice but to withdraw his four Arc runners, including Serpentine who had been supplemented at a cost of €72,000, after he elected to have them tested on Friday when it became apparent he had a contaminated batch of feed and they returned positive for Zilpaterol, a substance not even licenced for the European market, late on Saturday night.

His sons, Joseph and Donnacha, who feed Gain products too, also withdrew their runners. Gain supply feed to some of Europe’s biggest stables and, playing safe, Roger Varian took all his runners out on Saturday.

Apart from being denied a chance to win Europe’s premier race, the biggest prize on offer to European horses this year, and a loss of earnings, it has huge almost unquantifiable consequences for stallion values.

It could even affect Europe’s premier yearling sales next week at Newmarket – you can return a yearling to the vendor if it tests positive to a prohibited substance – as well as O’Brien’s six horses currently quarantining in Melbourne, Australia, ahead of the Spring Carnival who took their own feed with them.

“I don’t know where it will all go,” O’Brien told Telegraph Sport. “The ramifications are massive. I don’t know where it will start or stop.”

The last time there was major food contamination scandal a batch of Dodson & Horrell feed became contaminated with poppy seeds which had grown among some linseed. It was, perhaps, the company’s misfortune that the Queen’s horse Estimate was one of five to test positive for morphine which gave it more unwanted publicity.

Before that there was a similarly high profile case when the Willie Mullins trained Be My Royal was disqualified after winning the 2002 Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup. The legal ramifications continued for years.

Occasionally something slips the net but feed manufacturers go enormous lengths to ensure their products are not contaminated within their mills. Most of Gain’s raw materials would be sourced in Ireland, where it has its headquarters.

However soya, which will not ripen in Europe, usually comes from north or south America in the form of meal which makes it the prime suspects in this case because Zilpaterol, which is toxic to horses in large doses and can take a while to clear a horse’s system, is licenced in America.

Maize is also sourced from the south of France but it generally imported whole so is less prone to contamination.

As a rule of thumb, in Britain a feed manufacturer will test a 300gm sample from each 10 tonne batch of horse feed and wait for clearance before sending it out with confidence. At £120 a test it would be prohibitively expensive to test every tonne and although 300gns is not representative of the whole batch, it is a pretty fail-safe method.

Gain had laboratories working on their feed across the weekend trying to find out where it came from. It will, of course, be insured but this is a business where reputation is everything and the goodwill built up over years of supplying Europe’s top stables will have taken a big hit this weekend.

Gain put out a statement on Sunday expressing its disappointment that some of its customers had to withdraw their horses from important event this weekend, including the Arc.

“We are equally disappointed for all our valued customers across Ireland, UK and France and elsewhere who we advised on Friday from using ou product until we have fully investigated the source of the potential contamination.

“Zilpaterol,” it added, “has never formed part of any formulation in any of our animal nutrition range.”