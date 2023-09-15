A contaminated cloud hangs over Everton – fans are left wondering why 777 has bought them

Everton fans have wanted the current board out for several months - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

A takeover and a fresh start is usually cause for excitement. It is sadly telling of Everton’s current status that the most pertinent question following American investor 777 Partners Goodison buy-out is why?

With respect to one of the English game’s most distinguished institutions, majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s successful sales pitch must have required a vivid imagination and a straight face.

When the next custodians realised they were absorbing losses in excess of £400 million over the past five years, how did they feel when asked, ‘Are you ready for the really bad news?’

The independent commission hearing scheduled for October has brought a contaminated cloud over Goodison Park since the Premier League announced charges for spending alleged breaches. The worst case scenario will lead to a points deduction and another inevitable relegation fight for a side with three defeats and no wins from its first four games.

At the very least, a heavy fine or transfer embargo could be in the post. Given Everton have spent in excess of £500 million since 2016 and need at least six players to have a side capable of aspiring to mid-table mediocrity, the immediate prospect of a new owner securing a return on investment is slim to none.

Then there is the £500 million stadium under construction on Liverpool’s dockside - the glimmer of hope during an era of impenetrable greyness.

Construction on Everton's Bramley Moore Stadium is ongoing - PA/Peter Byrne

Moshiri has always maintained the finance is in place to ensure the current timetable - Everton moving to their new home in 2025 - will be met. Moshiri has been less forthcoming on the finer details as to where all the money is coming from. Given he has spent the last year issuing open letters to supporters telling them ‘there is no for sale sign currently hanging outside Everton Football Club’, one can be forgiven for receiving anything he says with a few thousand pinches of salt.

Everton’s next owners must offer assurances they will oversee the stadium project while somehow guaranteeing it hosts Premier League football.

Story continues

The attractiveness of English Premier League clubs is well documented. American shareholders, especially, have been seduced by the money-marking opportunities with the broadcast revenues and competitive earnings of the top four clubs swelling. But even those who arrived doey-eyed seeing the dollar signs have come to realise how elusive the word ‘profit’ is to those who underperform and are forced to reinvest on transfers, agents commissions and wages, and how toxic when success comes and irate fans accuse owners of lining their own pockets when they should be signing the next £100 million player on a £350k-a-week contract.

Moshiri arrived amid a wave of optimism his investment would allow Everton to fulfil their promise after years on the cusp of being fully established as a top-six side with occasional flirtations with Champions League football.

777 Partners move means a dysfunctional era is close to its end

He promised new players and the construction of a new stadium, and in fairness has been faithful to that pledge. He failed because of his inability to make the correct appointments at every level - from the boardroom to the dugout - thus ensuring a clear and consistent mission statement was never executed. Whenever a semblance of serenity threatened a more coherent strategy, poor results and impatience undermined it so that bumps in the road became earthquakes.

Since the USM signs were removed from Everton’s training ground at Finch Farm, there has been an expectation the end is nigh for his ownership.

The influence of Moshiri’s ex-business partner Alisher Usmanov was laughably downplayed from day one and the attempts to put distance between the duo understandably went into overdrive following sanctions against oligarchs in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Investment and takeover whispers have escalated ever since.

The 777 Partners move means a dysfunctional era is close to its end. Typically for Moshiri, nothing is ever straightforward. It could take at least three months for all the necessary hurdles to be overcome.

What is for sure is that the next owners’ must ensure they have a one club vision. To say there are currently three Evertons is charitable given the last seven years have rarely seen the ideals of the owner, board, sporting directors and managers overlap.

But before they get that far, 777 Partners owe the Everton supporters a detailed explanation as to what makes a cash-strapped, relegation-threatened club such a coveted purchase, and how they intend to ensure things get better before the peril and strife gets much, much worse.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.