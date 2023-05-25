Container ship grounded in Suez Canal

Stock image of a container ship passing through the Suez Canal

A ship has grounded in the Suez Canal, "leaving behind" at least four vessels, shipping agent Leth Agencies says.

Tugboats are trying to refloat the vessel, named Xin Hai Tong 23, the company said.

The Suez Canal Authority did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Two years ago, the Suez Canal, one of the busiest waterways in the world, was impassable for almost a week after a giant container ship became stuck.

The Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world, blocked the canal for six days.

The ship, operated by Taiwanese firm Evergreen Marine, caused a backlog of hundreds of vessels trying to use the waterway.