Container Security Market Size to Surpass USD 8.85 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3%

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global container security market size is projected to reach USD 8.85 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

Pune, India, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global container security market size was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.93 billion in 2023 to USD 8.85 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. Increasing Adoption of Serverless Technologies to Propel Market Growth.

Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, Global Container Security Market, 2023-2030.





The growing popularity of containerized applications has made it extremely important to ensure that there is adequate security and resilience in the supply chain networks of software solutions. Since the application database needs access to various networks and software to store data, the adoption of containers is expected to grow. This factor may boost the container security market growth.

Key Industry Development:

June 2022 – Cisco announced the launch of ‘AppDynamics Cloud’ at Cisco Live, which is the company's most important networking and security event. The company claims that AppDynamics Cloud can support the delivery of excellent digital experiences by combining data with the help of remote networks from any large-scale cloud environment.

Key Takeaways

Container security market size in North America was USD 0.58 Billion in 2022

Increasing Adoption of Serverless Technologies to Propel Market Growth

The global demand is by security policies becoming the industry standard for application deployment

The container security in BFSI is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global container security market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks (U.S.), McAfee Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Tenable, Inc. (U.S.), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 24.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 8.85 Billion Base Year 2022 Container Security Market Size in 2022 USD 1.60 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered Deployment Mode, Application, End-user and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

High Demand for Serverless Technologies to Boost Market Growth

Many companies are realizing the potential of container technologies to boost the development of cloud 2.0. They are planning to transform their cloud capabilities by using serverless containerization, hyper-scale management, cross-cluster, and other advanced technologies. Many customers are also adopting serverless technologies as they can help them control the processes of their IT frameworks. Serverless processing is known for its simplicity and cost-effectiveness, which is why many businesses are planning to adopt this processing technology.

However, lack of visibility, governance, and standardization of container security services can restrict the market growth in future.

Segments

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

By Application

Vulnerability Management

Runtime Management

Compliance Management

Authentication Management

Infrastructure Security Management

Access Management

By End-user

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing Others (Logistics and Media & Entertainment)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate due to Increase in IT Spending and Investment

The North America container security market is anticipated to record the maximum revenue during the forecast period. The regional governments are rolling out various plans to increase their IT spending and investments in containers to boost security.

Several leading companies in the market, such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft, VMware, and others are extensively using container security solutions and services. Moreover, they are boosting their investments in R&D programs to create futuristic container solutions. The firms are also forging long-term strategic partnerships to support the development of these solutions, thereby accelerating the growth of the regional market.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Boost their Market Expansion through Strategic Acquisitions

Many major players in the market are signing strategic acquisition agreements to expand their market presence, enter new regions, and improve the experience of their customers. They are also raising their investments in various R&D programs to launch new products and upgrade their existing range of solutions.

FAQs

How big is the container security market?

Container security market size was USD 1.60 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 8.85 billion by 2030.

How fast is the container security market growing?

The container security market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





