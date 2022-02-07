Contagious coups: what is fuelling military takeovers across west Africa?

Emmanuel Akinwotu in Lagos
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Specific contexts differ, but underlying factors often include jihadist conflict and failures to provide inclusive governance


Appearing on state television, military officers read from a statement, calmly announcing the takeover of the state. In the capital’s streets, crowds celebrate, cheering as the coup is roundly condemned outside their country.

It is a scene that has played out on multiple occasions in recent memory in west Africa – in Mali in 2020 and again in August last year, in Guinea in September, and in Burkina Faso just last week. Coups have also taken place to the east, in Chad and Sudan. As recently as Tuesday, an attempted coup was thwarted in Guinea Bissau.

At an urgent Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) summit of west African leaders on Thursday, Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, reflected the alarm in regional capitals. “Emerging threats in our region … stem from the military’s interference in Mali and its contagious influence in Guinea and Burkina Faso,” he said.

Ecowas did not immediately adopt sanctions against Burkina Faso, as it did after the coups in Mali. Its lack of opposition to controversial constitutional changes and democratic failings has fuelled questions about its effectiveness at supporting democracies and preventing coups.

In Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso and Guinea, young military officers aged between 38 and 41, largely from special forces units, took control of power from ageing, democratically elected leaders. While the specific contexts differ in each country, numerous underlying factors and major challenges facing the some countries in the region have come into focus.

Across the Sahel, jihadist conflict that began in Mali over a decade ago has left millions of people exposed to relentless attacks and caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Jihadists have exploited failures by governments to tackle corruption and provide inclusive governance in low-income, ethnically diverse countries. The impact of the climate crisis has added to insecurity in a region reliant on agriculture. A lack of opportunities for young and fast-growing populations, and a proliferation of weapons, are other factors.

Rising insecurity was cited by coup leaders in Burkina Faso and Mali. In Guinea, the military criticised political corruption following disputed elections.

Many in Burkina Faso had grown angry with the government before last week’s coup, especially over the scale of mass killings by jihadist groups in the last year. Insurgency has left 1.5 million people displaced in the country.

“People are dying daily. Soldiers are dying. There are thousands of displaced,” said a protester celebrating the military takeover last week. “This is an opportunity for Burkina Faso to retain its integrity.”

In November, 53 people, including 49 gendarme militia forces, were killed when jihadists attacked a camp in Inata. Compounding the grief were reports that many of the militia forces died hungry as the base had run out of food supplies, said Ibrahima Maiga, an activist and co-founder of the Movement to Save Burkina Faso, a prominent protest group.

“The president [Roch Kaboré] never went to the burial of any soldier who died in the last six years. He rarely ever visited the soldiers who were harmed during the combat. People felt like he never cared,” he said, describing how changes by Kaboré to top government and military officials at the end of last year were not enough.

Protesters from Maiga’s movement celebrated the coup, and the new regime has planned talks with civil society groups in the coming days after talks with opposition groups.

“The military has many people’s confidence,” said Maiga, adding that questions of democracy or military dictatorship were less critical because of the security crisis. “We love freedom, democracy, yes. But we are here at the level that we are trying to survive. The most important thing is providing safety and security.”

Years of jihadist insurgency have led people in the region to question the military, political and economic influence of the former colonial power, France, which is scaling down Operation Barkhane, the anti-insurgent operation it started in August 2014.

The coups have forced people to reflect on whether democracy has resulted in tangible benefits, said Idayat Hassan, director of the Centre for Democracy and Development thinktank in Abuja.

“West Africans have become quite republican. They provide their [own] food, generate their own electricity, infrastructure. They expect just a little from the state but the state still fails expectations,” she said. “They cannot see what democracy has brought, so in come opportunistic militaries that see these governance vacuums and are trying to fill it.”

There is also popular frustration that the international community often sound the alarm when coups occur, and not when democracies are routinely undermined.

“There is a focus on elections being free and fair, and not enough focus on the way democracies are undermined,” said Hassan. “Ecowas and the African Union continue to monitor elections without any form of preventing what happened with [Alpha] Condé and [Alassane] Ouattara,” she added, referring to constitutional changes in Guinea and Ivory Coast to allow those countries’ leaders to serve controversial third terms. Both won referendums that were rejected by opposition groups as fraudulent.

“Those were constitutional coup d’etats,” she said.

Observers worry that support for coups suggests that populations increasingly see coups as the answer to unpopular governments.

In Mali’s, capital Bamako, for instance, many thousands have rallied in support of the junta, including after unpopular Ecowas sanctions were imposed.

But the support for militaries has not been universal. Operations by national armies against jihadist groups have led to serial human rights abuses, often in rural areas where the conflict is most acute and where people will probably be less supportive of the military, said Oumar Bâ, assistant professor of International Relations at Cornell University.

“Many of the demonstrations showing support for these military regimes are in urban areas. But the people who live in the cities have a different perception from people who live in the rural areas, where you’re likely to find more worry,” he said.

According to a west African diplomat, Ecowas was finding it challenging to maintain pressure on military regimes to commit to transitions to democracy without alienating local populations.

“Some of the sanctions have been tough, but produced complicated situations, like in Mali, where they are really suffering from those sanctions now, but the people seem to be supporting the junta even more. I think there is definitely some soul-searching going on on how to deter these coups more effectively.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Morris will face Australian team he coached to Olympic qualification after all

    BEIJING — The teacher will in fact square off against his students in mixed doubles curling on Sunday evening at the Ice Cube. Canada's John Morris, who has coached the Australian duo of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, was scheduled to face them in round-robin play at the Beijing Games with partner Rachel Homan. The matchup appeared to be off after the Australian Olympic Committee announced that Gill and Hewitt would be pulling out of the competition after Gill returned a series of positive COVID-19

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. "It speaks to the depth on our team," Fillier said. "We have a ton of skill and a ton of talent and we're willing to score any way we can. ... It's really from everywhere on the

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017. The 34-year-old Giroux, a s

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s

  • The Latest: Decker injured in US women's hockey opener

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Olympics: ___ Brianna Decker has been stretchered off the ice with what appeared to be a severe leg injury in the U.S. women's hockey team's opening game at the Beijing Olympics. Decker yelped out in pain several times while lying on the ice after being tripped from behind by Finland’s Ronja Savolainen to the left of the U.S. net in the first period. Savolainen hooked her leg around Decker’s, and the two fell awkwardly to the ice with the Finland player l

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • Herbert, Crosby send AFC to 41-35 win in Pro Bowl's return

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Herbert hit Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes, leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC on Sunday in the return of the Pro Bowl. New England rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL's annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Herbert won the offensive MVP award after passing for 98 yards and finding the

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th