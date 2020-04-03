CONTACTLESS Gas Station from Booster Provides 'No-Touch' Gas Delivery to Help Limit the Spread of COVID-19

Next drive-thru Booster gas station will be in Burlingame on April 3, 10AM - 1PM PT

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Mobile fueling company Booster is helping to limit the spread of the coronavirus with a contactless gas station -- a fueling alternative to the traditional gas station, which is a well-known germ hotspot.

71 percent of traditional gas pump handles have high levels of contamination, enough to spread illness.* In an effort to keep people safe, Booster's "contactless" gas stations on wheels are setting up for fueling in the parking lots of essential services like grocery stores or pharmacies that supply the community with necessary goods. The next Booster gas station is on Friday, April 3 at CVS in Burlingame, 1871 El Camino Real, from 10AM to 1PM.

Booster has hosted multiple contactless gas station events with future ones planned in San Jose, CA. These photos were taken at Target in San Mateo, CA.

Booster's proprietary mini-tankers park in one spot and customers receive full-service no-touch fueling. To remain "contactless", all ordering and communication are done through a special website: boosterfuels.com/driveup. When cars are filled consumers receive a text and email receipt, as well as a thumbs up from the booster service professionals.

Booster Fuels offers similar/competitive pricing with nearby gas stations. This is a service for all consumers, no memberships or apps required.

More about Booster Fuels: Booster is the leading same-day fuel delivery service focused on reinventing the way energy is delivered. The company established the category and has reimagined traditional energy supply chain logistics to bring gas stations directly to consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com.

