Contact Monday: Fabrizio Romano – £59m player has now become Chelsea’s ‘top target’

Fabrizio Romano – £59m player has now become Chelsea's 'top target'

Fabrizio Romano has recently just named Chelsea’s ‘top target’ for this transfer window, and it isn’t a position anyone would see as a priority.

In my opinion, and in the opinion of the majority of other Chelsea fans I speak to daily and so many other pundits and media people around the industry, Chelsea need to bring in a new goalkeeper, new centre back, a new striker, and extra midfield cover as well now due to injuries. Only then should they be looking at other positions on the pitch. THOSE should be your priorities.

But the ‘top target’ named by Romano last night on Monday after Chelsea’s latest game beating Wolves 3-1, is actually a winger.

Don’t get me wrong, with the situation of Mykhailo Mudryk, Chelsea could probably use an extra winger added into the squad, even though they also do have Tyrique George, but it absolutely should never been seen as the priority for this window. George could easily see us through to the summer.

Garnacho for £59m?!

But that is the price tag that Romano says he is available at this window, and Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United, is THE top target for Chelsea that Romano is speaking about this week, and he also says that contact was made between Chelsea and United for Garnacho again on Monday. Yikes.

I certainly think that Ganracho has had some good form and games in his time at United, but can Chelsea find a better winger than him? Absolutely? And should he be the priority position/target they are working on daily right now? Absolutely NOT.

If Chelsea go through this window and continue to address what they need, then expect a huge backlash.