Contact lens recycling available at Shelburne Optometry

Contact lens users will now have an option of getting rid of their disposable contact lenses without them ending up in landfills.

Shelburne Optometry has joined a group of eye doctors across the province taking part in a new program that recycles disposable contact lenses.

Through the Bausch + Lomb Every Contact Counts Recycling Program, consumers are able to drop off all brands of disposable contact lenses and their blister pack packaging to participating eye doctor location to be recycled.

“Contact lenses are one of the forgotten waste streams that are often overlooked due to their size and how commonplace they are in today’s society,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “Program like the Bausch + Lomb Every Contact Counts Recycling Program allows eye doctors to work within their community and take an active role in preserving the environment, beyond what their local municipal recycling programs are able to provide.”

He added, “By creating this recycling initiative, our aim was to provide an opportunity where whole communities are able to collect waste alongside a national network of public drop-off locations all with the unified goal to increase the number of recycled contact lenses and their associated packaging, thereby reducing their impact on landfills.”

To learn more about the contacts recycling program, how to become a public drop-off location or to search for the nearest participating location visit – www.terracycle.ca.

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press