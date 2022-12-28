Contact Lens Market will worth is USD 21.6 billion by 2029 & it will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% till 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Contact Lens Market Size By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, and Others), By Application (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Prosthetic, and Lifestyle-Oriented), By Distribution By Usage (Daily Disposable, Disposable, Frequently Replacement and Traditional), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Contact lens market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the contact lens market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/contact-lens-market/234/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material, design, application, distribution channel, usage and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global contact lens market are Essilor International S.A., Alcon Vision LLC, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., CooperVision, Inc., Hoya Corporation, SynergEyes, Inc., X-Cel Specialty Contacts, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Medennium, Seed Co., Ltd., STAAR Surgical Company among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide contact lens market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A contact lens is a small, curved lens inserted into the eye's corner. By correcting refractive defects in the cornea and lens of the eye, the focusing power can be adjusted similarly to how glasses work. Although the lens is clear, it is frequently given a very little hint of color to make it easier for wearers to handle. Regardless of why they are worn, contact lenses are regarded as medical devices by the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). Optics and optometry have seen a great amount of research and development to advance the technology. The market for contact lenses has expanded as a result of innovations like the introduction of dynamic soft contact lenses that incorporate cutting-edge technology. For instance, IMEC and SEED Co. Ltd, a global R&D hub, formed a partnership to work together on the development of a smart contact lens in November 2018. This contact lens will have a number of parts, including an ultra-thin silicon microchip, an LED light, and a radio-frequency antenna that would be sufficient for wireless energy transfer. Additionally, the interconnections are created using a thin stretchable sheet.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/234

Scope of Contact Lens Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year          

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Design, Application, Usage and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Essilor International S.A., Alcon Vision LLC, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., CooperVision, Inc., Hoya Corporation, SynergEyes, Inc., X-Cel Specialty Contacts, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Medennium, Seed Co., Ltd., STAAR Surgical Company among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The Spherical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The design segment is Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, and Others. The spherical segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market for these lenses is expected to witness a moderate demand because multifocal lenses can handle various prescriptions. They are mostly used to treat aging-related eye disorders such as presbyopia. Better visual acuity for users who need to blend multiple prescriptions in a single lens is one of its many benefits. For instance, the FDA recently approved CooperVision Biofinity toric Multifocal Contact Lenses. For those with presbyopia, the tool increases the variety of Biofinity toric lenses available.

Daily Disposable is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The usage segment includes Daily Disposable, Disposable, Frequently Replacement, and Traditional. The daily disposable segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Daily disposable lenses are more common since they provide the wearer with greater comfort. Because of this, many manufacturers have started to make daily disposable lenses. The majority of customers believe that these lenses are the healthiest kind of contact lenses. The use of daily disposable lenses is also advised by eye care professionals since they avoid the problems associated with more frequent lens replacements.

Therapeutic is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The application segment includes Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Prosthetic, and Lifestyle-Oriented. The therapeutic segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market share of the category is predicted to increase during the forecast period since the lenses may be used to apply drugs to the cornea. The growing consumer desire for eyes with greater visual appeal is predicted to lead to significant growth potential in the cosmetic lens market.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the contact lens include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. The market for contact lenses is dominated by North America due to the region's strong support from a developed healthcare system, high contact lens penetration and adoption rates, and the rising prevalence of disorders that cause visual inaccuracy. The growing elderly population is also projected to fuel market expansion. Additionally, the area market growth is accelerated by important firms' local presence, high disposable income, and changes in lifestyle.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's contact lens market size was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.15 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2029.
The market for these goods is growing as a result of the increased use of contact lenses to treat various eye-related diseases such as hypermetropia/hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. In addition, it is anticipated that the market will be stimulated by the increasing prevalence of vision issues among the elderly globally.

  • China

China’s contact lens market size was valued at USD 0.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.26 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2029. Due to the involvement of the regional players and the increasing demand for contact lenses. Furthermore, socioeconomic growth in the region is still accelerating, and as consumer purchasing power increases, so does consumer awareness of eye health.

  • India

India's contact lens market size was valued at USD 0.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.24 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2029. The development of products with anti-refractive and scratch-resistant coatings is a focus for contact lens manufacturers. These products are also growing in popularity due to their ability to provide ultraviolet protection, which offers users a comfortable and high-quality therapeutic experience. These variables have caused a discernible rise in contact lens usage, which is promoting the market's expansion.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing number of outdoor activities.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/234/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Nail Care Products Market Size By Product (Artificial Nails & Accessories and Nail Polish), By End-User (Household and Salon), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/nail-care-products-market/311

Bottled Water Market Size By Product (Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Off-Trade and On-Trade), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/bottled-water-market/305

Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market Size By Product Type (Starch Blends, Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Polyester, Polyhydroxyalkamoate, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Healthcare, Fibers, Agriculture, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/biobased-biodegradable-plastics-market/299

Waxing Base Paper Market Size By Thickness (8 to 20 GSM, Up to 8 GSM, 30 to 60 GSM and More Than 50 GSM), By Type (Wet Wax and Dry Wax), By Application (Packing and Printing), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/waxing-base-paper-market/290

Gift Card Market Size by Card Type (Closed Loop and Open Loop), By Product Type (Physical Gift Cards and E-Cards), By End-User (Corporate and Retail), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/gift-card-market/288

Gel Socks Market Size By Type (Medical and Non-Medical), By End-User (Children, Men, and Women), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/gel-socks-market/287

Children Mattress Market Size By Type (Foam Mattress, Toddler Mattress, Crib Mattress, Twin Mattress, and Others), By Material (Memory-foam, Polyester, Cotton, Fabric, Vinyl, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Franchise Stores, and E-Retailers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/children-mattress-market/279



Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size By Product (Smart Refrigerators, Smart Cookware & Cook Tops, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, and Other Appliances), By Application (Commercial and Residential), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/smart-kitchen-appliances-market/273

Electric Shoe Dryer Market Size By Type (Stationary electric shoe Dryer and Portable electric shoe Dryer), By Application (Commercial and Individual), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/electric-shoe-dryer-market/269

Garbage Bag Market Size By Product (Recyclable Garbage Bags and Non-Recyclable Garbage Bags), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/garbage-bag-market/251


Latest Stories

  • Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. Porter's 3-pointer broke a 96-all tie with 3:14 to play and Murray followed with a desperation 3 just before

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups

    Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action. All those things are happening this year. And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage. The NBA’s Christmas quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play on Dec. 25 for the first time in that franchise’s history. They ge

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Pickett rising to the moment as the Steelers keep hope alive

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the past two-plus months asking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to simply not lose games. His marching orders from coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were simple. Take care of the ball. Make the right read. Play it safe. Don't screw things up for a defense that — when right — is one of the better ones in the league. The next step in Pickett's evolution began with 2:55 to go in the game on Christmas Eve against Las

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see