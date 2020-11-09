Timbercreek Announces Rebranding of Business Units

Timbercreek Equities Corp. to continue as "Hazelview Investments"

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Timbercreek today announced the rebranding of Timbercreek Equities Corp. as Hazelview Investments. As part of the previously announced reorganization of the Timbercreek group, Timbercreek Equities Corp. has assumed ownership of the direct real estate and public securities investment management business, and effective today will operate as Hazelview.

Timbercreek will continue to offer commercial real estate financing solutions, while Hazelview will continue to focus on providing opportunities for investors to access real estate both privately and publicly, and will continue to operate its property management service, now known as Hazelview Properties. This reorganization enables Timbercreek and Hazelview to independently focus on their core strengths, strategic priorities and stakeholder needs, as each company retains the dedicated investment personnel that have enabled the growth of the respective business lines.

"With the successes we have achieved in our separate businesses, we felt it was time for a dedicated brand and a new direction for these distinct operations," said Ugo Bizzarri, President and CEO of Hazelview. "We are extremely proud of our 20-year history and all that we have accomplished over that time and look forward to the next chapter under the Hazelview banner."

"We see significant opportunities in the commercial real estate lending space in the decades ahead and we are excited about the next frontier in Timbercreek's growth," said Blair Tamblyn, President and CEO of Timbercreek. "We are looking forward to positioning Timbercreek to maximize its full potential and continue to deliver value for our clients."

About Timbercreek

Founded in 1999, Timbercreek is an alternative asset class manager defined by its belief in an active, direct-investment style, and value-oriented investment philosophy. Timbercreek is primarily focused on providing structured financing solutions to commercial real estate owners and operators across Canada, the U.S. and Ireland. For more information visit timbercreek.com.

About Hazelview

Hazelview Investments is an active investor, owner and manager of global real estate investments committed to creating value for people and places. We have an active, hands-on investment management platform that helps us find opportunities to invest in sustainable long-term cash flow and we are committed to fostering the long-term growth of our employees, residents and the investments we make for our clients. To learn more visit hazelview.com.

