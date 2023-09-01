Contact Energy (NZSE:CEN) Will Pay A Dividend Of NZ$0.2418

The board of Contact Energy Limited (NZSE:CEN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of NZ$0.2418 per share on the 26th of September. This means that the annual payment will be 4.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Contact Energy

Contact Energy Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 216% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 134.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 111%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Contact Energy Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was NZ$0.25 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.35. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.4% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately, Contact Energy's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Paying more than double what it is paying out, and not showing a track record of being able to grow earnings, we can only see dividend cuts in the future.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Contact Energy is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Contact Energy (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.