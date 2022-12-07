Consumers aren't convinced inflation's easing. How that could lead to even higher rates.

Medora Lee, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Inflation is cooling, but don't tell that to Americans.

Even after a year-over-year rise in consumer prices slowed to 7.7% in October from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, consumers still aren't feeling optimistic that inflation will wane anytime soon. And in a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy, this could keep inflation buoyed and the Federal Reserve raising rates to tamp it down, some economists say.

In November, consumers' expectations for inflation over the next 12 months jumped to 7.2% from 6.9% in October, based on rising gasoline and food prices, according to The Conference Board, a nonprofit that tries to gauge what's ahead for the economy and help leaders navigate issues affecting businesses. Other well-regarded surveys also showed that Americans have a gloomy view of where inflation is headed. The most optimistic survey, from the University of Michigan, showed inflation expectations changed little last month from October, although they remained elevated.

Longer-term pain: Prices don't drop when inflation eases. Why your wallet will be hurting for a while.

Expectations and actual inflation can reinforce each other in these situations. When people expect higher prices, they ask their bosses for raises, which prompts companies to raise prices as they anticipate consumers being willing and able to pay more for goods.

How do Americans see inflation?

Once on the front line at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dean Blafford now finds himself at the front line again – but this time staring down inflation.

Blafford has worked nearly 30 years, including through the darkest days of the pandemic when most everyone else was told to stay home. He’s a butcher at the Stop & Shop in Brooklyn, New York, so he couldn’t work from home.

He survived that, but just like the pandemic took its toll, so is inflation. It’s not just the short-term everyday adjustments – "staycations" instead of vacations, kids sharing a car instead of getting their own car – but the disappointment of not being able to retire early.

Instead of enjoying waking up late and taking walks, he’s at the daily grind for the foreseeable future as inflation sticks near 40-year highs.

He has worked, saved and didn’t spend extravagantly. Yet, when the company offered him and fellow members of his union a buyout this year, he had to decline.

“I would have loved to get out at 55 (years old) with 30 years in, but I would’ve had to take another job,” he said.

He wasn’t the only one. “A lot of people in the union opted out,” he said, for the same reason – inflation.

Why does how Americans see inflation matter?

Actual inflation partly depends on what we expect it to be.

People’s behaviors change depending on how they view inflation. If they expect inflation to remain high for some time, they may ask for higher pay, for example. The increase in wages, or costs, may lead businesses to raise prices, and the loop restarts, making inflation a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Companies already forecast they will raise salaries by 4.6% next year, up from an actual spend of 4.2% this year and the largest amount since the Great Recession in 2007, according to the latest Salary Budget Planning Report by WTW of more than 28,000 firms worldwide, including 1,550 from the U.S., between Oct. 3 and Nov. 4. Most companies (77%) said they were reacting to inflation, it said.

“The longer the current bout of high inflation continues, the greater the chance that expectations of higher inflation will become entrenched,” or firmly expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said after the Fed policy meeting last month.

Rate hike effects: The Fed did it, again. How another supersize rate hike may shake up your finances.

Gloom: Holiday shopping kicks off with inflation dampening spirits

How can the Fed keep inflation expectations anchored?

“The thing we need to do ... is to use our tools forcefully but thoughtfully and get inflation under control – get it down to 2% – get it behind us,” Powell said.

That means raising rates.

Hiking until it hurts: Federal Reserve's rate hikes hurt Americans. But it's our only hope against inflation.

Still elevated: Some prices are dropping, though inflation remains high. Here's what's cheaper.

The Fed has raised its short-term benchmark fed funds rate six times this year to a range of 3.75% to 4%, and it’s expected to increase rates another half percentage point next week, with more to come next year.

Even so, the Fed said in September, the median forecast for its preferred consumer inflation gauge would still run at 3.1% next year as the economy slows from the effects of its rate hikes. That measure also tends to run cooler than the well-known consumer price index, which was 7.7% in October.

Will that cool inflation expectations?

Possibly, but “the risk of inflation becoming entrenched at higher levels is very, very real,” said John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult, which monitors 12-month inflation expectations weekly. Its indicator, developed with the Cleveland Fed, eased off a peak above 8% in November but remains high at 7.64% as of Monday.

“So much of it is that inflation is on the mind, noticing small price increases, hyperaware,” Leer said. “People in economies with high inflation are better at predicting high inflation than those in low inflation economies because those people stop thinking about it.”

Even the ups and downs of gas prices have offered little relief. “It’s like pennies on the dollar, saving $5 or $6,” Blafford said. “They’re far from being accommodating to the regular guy.”

That’s especially true when grocery prices have soared 12.4% over the past year to October. With three kids, a dozen eggs that now cost $5 can disappear in a day, and a pack of bacon for $7.99 doesn’t stretch long either, because it's now in 14-ounce packages instead of a full pound, he noted.

Food strains: Food banks are struggling this holiday season as inflation creates 'perfect storm'

Double duty: Higher inflation means more work. More Americans take on multiple jobs to make ends meet

The Fed hopes that if actual inflation recedes, people’s mindsets will reverse.

“But the emphasis is the time issue because it won’t be solved over the next 12 months,” said Steve Wyett, chief investment strategist at BOK Financial.

And like Powell said, the risk is that the longer inflation stays high, the greater chance higher inflation expectations will take hold.

If inflation expectations start to trend higher (rising for more than a couple of months), then the Fed may consider raising the fed funds rate as high as 6% or 7%, Wyett said. Right now, economists forecast Fed funds rate increases will stop around 5%.

That could further hurt financial markets, another drag on consumer psychology.

"It would be a real negative for bonds and stocks,” Wyett said.

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inflation eases but consumers aren't convinced, making Fed job harder

Latest Stories

  • MORNING BID-When bad news is bad news

    What Asian markets have gained recently on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish tilt and China reopening hopes is vulnerable to getting clawed back by fears that U.S. and global interest rates will have to keep on rising more than is currently forecast. Australia's central bank raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point to a 10-year high on Tuesday as expected, and said more tightening was needed. Next up on Wednesday is the Reserve Bank of India, which is expected to slow the pace of rate hikes to 35 basis points from 50.

  • Marketmind: When bad news is bad news

    What Asian markets have gained recently on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish tilt and China reopening hopes is vulnerable to getting clawed back by fears that U.S. and global interest rates will have to keep on rising more than is currently forecast. Australia's central bank raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point to a 10-year high on Tuesday as expected, and said more tightening was needed. Next up on Wednesday is the Reserve Bank of India, which is expected to slow the pace of rate hikes to 35 basis points from 50.

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • AP source: Red Sox, Jansen reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for the Atlanta Braves this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves. The right-hander spent the previous 12 seasons with the Los

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail