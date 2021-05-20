Consumer Reports, IIHS update vehicle recommendations for Class of ’21

ARLINGTON, Va., and YONKERS, N.Y., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Reports (CR) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) have updated their list of affordable, safe and reliable vehicles for teens for 2021.

The new recommendations come at a time when soaring demand and tight supply related to the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed used vehicle prices way up. Young drivers and their parents should be prepared to do a little more research and a little more hunting to find something suitable.

“With used car prices so high this year, it may be tempting to have a newly licensed teen make do with a clunker or to buy them the smallest, cheapest new car available,” says IIHS President David Harkey. “As usual, we’re asking families to put safety at the center of this decision. Very old cars often lack adequate airbags and structure to protect their occupants. And minicars, even those that are brand new, can’t keep their occupants as safe in a crash when compared with a larger vehicle.”

“In compiling these lists, we found that some of the same models that were on last year’s lists are actually more expensive now even though they’re a year older,” says Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at Consumer Reports Auto Test Center. “This list is intended to point buyers toward vehicles that excel in performance and reliability ratings from CR’s tests and survey data and earn high marks for crash protection and crash avoidance from IIHS while staying within a defined budget.”

Even in this tight market, it’s possible to find some good options for young drivers. IIHS and CR identified 61 used vehicles ranging from $6,400 to $19,800 that meet safety and reliability criteria. A separate list of new vehicles with state-of-the-art protection has 29 models ranging in price from $19,900 to $39,500.

Although the lists are intended specifically for teen drivers, they can be a resource for anyone looking for a safe, reliable and affordable vehicle. The new vehicle list is especially useful for parents of younger children who might be buying a vehicle for their own use with an eye toward handing it down to a new driver in the future.

Consumers who consult the list won’t find any sports cars or other vehicles with excessive horsepower because these vehicles can tempt teens to test the limits and put themselves in high-risk situations. In addition, there are no minicars or vehicles under 2,750 pounds. The biggest, heaviest vehicles, including those in the large SUV class, have also been left off the list because they can be hard to handle and often have increased braking distances.

The list of recommended used vehicles is divided into Good Choices and Best Choices, which offer a slightly higher level of safety. Both Good Choices and Best Choices have:

  • standard electronic stability control

  • above-average reliability, based on CR’s member survey, for the majority of the years listed

  • average or better scores from CR’s emergency handling tests

  • dry braking distances of less than 145 feet from 60 mph in CR’s brake tests

  • good ratings in four IIHS crashworthiness tests — moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints

  • four or five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (if rated)

In addition, the Best Choices have a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overlap front test, which was launched in 2012. The test replicates what happens when the front left corner of a vehicle collides with another vehicle or an object like a tree or utility pole.

The top tier of used vehicles also excludes vehicles that have substantially higher than average insurance claim rates under medical payment or personal injury protection coverage. Both coverage types pay for injuries to occupants of the insured vehicle. The Highway Loss Data Institute, an IIHS affiliate, collects and publishes insurance loss data by make and model every year. The results are adjusted for driver age, gender and other factors that could affect risk.

The recommended new vehicles offer an even higher level of safety. All of them are winners of the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, meaning they have good ratings in all six of the Institute’s crashworthiness tests, advanced or superior ratings for front crash prevention, and acceptable- or good-rated headlights.

Only 2021 vehicles that come with vehicle-to-vehicle automatic emergency braking as standard equipment are included in the recommendations. In cases in which acceptable or good headlights aren’t standard, the list specifies the qualifying trim levels and options.

The new models are vehicles that CR has judged to be at the top of their respective classes. They have average or better predicted reliability, and they meet the same criteria for emergency handling as the used vehicles. Compared with the used vehicles, they are held to a tighter braking distance requirement of 140 feet. They also receive a rating of good or better from CR for ease of use of their controls.

“The high prices for used cars may lead more families to consider buying a new vehicle for their teen,” Harkey says. “If you go that route, make sure you are investing in safety and reliability for the future.”

Used-car prices are 18 percent higher than they were a year ago, the vehicle valuation company Kelley Blue Book said earlier this month. Demand for vehicles rose during the pandemic as some people abandoned public transit and others decided to put their government assistance checks toward cars. At the same time, supply chain issues have constrained new vehicle production.

See below for the complete list of recommended vehicles

For more information from IIHS, go to iihs.org

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from motor vehicle crashes through research and evaluation and through education of consumers, policymakers and safety professionals. IIHS is wholly supported by auto insurers.

For more information from CR, go to consumerreports.org
Consumer Reports is a nonprofit membership organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer and healthier world. For 80 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers’ interests.


RECOMMENDED USED VEHICLES FOR TEENS STARTING UNDER $20,000

All listed vehicles earn good ratings in the IIHS moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. If rated by NHTSA, they earn 4 or 5 stars overall or 4 or 5 stars in the front and side tests under the old rating scheme. All come with standard electronic stability control and have a curb weight greater than 2,750 pounds.

In addition, all recommended vehicles have above-average reliability scores from CR (4 or 5 out of 5) for the majority of model years listed and CR emergency handling scores greater than or equal to 3 out of 5. They also have dry braking distances (going from 60 mph to zero) of 145 feet or less.

Prices, provided by Kelley Blue Book and rounded to the nearest $100, are average U.S. values from May 1, 2021, for the lowest trim level and earliest applicable model year. The estimates are based on the following criteria: vehicle in good condition, typical mileage and private party purchase.

Some listed models include a “built after” date. This applies when a manufacturer makes changes to improve safety in the middle of a model year. Information about when a specific vehicle was manufactured can be found on the certification label typically affixed to the driver door or near it.

Best Choices — USED VEHICLES

In addition to the criteria listed above, these vehicles also have a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overlap crash test, and none of them have substantially higher than average insurance claim rates under first-party injury coverages.

SMALL CARS

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2014 or newer; built after October 2013)

$8,100

Toyota Prius (2014 or newer; built after November 2013)

$8,600

Hyundai Elantra GT (2018 or newer)

$15,200

Subaru Crosstrek (2017 or newer)

$17,900

Honda Insight (2019 or newer)

$18,200

Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer)

$18,200

Toyota Corolla hatchback (2019 or newer)

$18,300

Kia Niro (2019)

$18,600

Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2019)

$19,400

MIDSIZE CARS

Subaru Outback (2013 or newer; built after August 2012)

$8,700

Subaru Legacy (2013 or newer; built after August 2012)

$8,800

Mazda 6 (2014 or newer)

$10,100

Lincoln MKZ (2013, 2016, 2018 or newer)

$10,300

Honda Accord sedan or coupe (2013 or newer)

$10,900

Volkswagen Passat (2016-17)

$11,400

Toyota Prius v (2015-18)

$11,600

Volkswagen Jetta (2017)

$12,900

Volvo S60 (2016, 18)

$14,100

BMW 3 series (2017 or newer; built after November 2016; 4-cylinder only)

$17,900

LARGE CARS

Ford Taurus (2014)

$9,600

Hyundai Genesis (2016)

$18,700

SMALL SUVS

Mazda CX-5 (2014 or newer; built after October 2013)

$9,300

Nissan Rogue (2014, 2016-18, 2020)

$10,100

Subaru Forester (2016 or newer)

$13,500

Honda CR-V (2015 or newer)

$14,800

Kia Sportage (2017, 2018, 2020)

$14,800

Toyota RAV4 (2015 or newer; built after November 2014)

$14,900

Honda HR-V (2017 or newer; built after March 2016)

$15,400

Hyundai Kona (2018 or newer)

$15,800

Buick Encore (2018-19)

$16,300

Hyundai Tucson (2018 or newer)

$16,800

Mazda CX-3 (2019 or newer)

$17,800

Volvo XC60 (2017)

$19,200

MIDSIZE SUVS

Chevrolet Equinox (2017, 2019)

$13,700

Nissan Murano (2015 or newer)

$14,800

GMC Terrain (2017, 2019)

$15,100

Lexus NX (2015-16, 2018 or newer)

$16,000

Kia Sorento (2017-18)

$16,500

Hyundai Santa Fe (2017-19; built after March 2016)

$18,700

Ford Edge (2018 or newer)

$19,600

Mazda CX-9 (2017 or newer; built after November 2016)

$19,600

Audi Q5 (2016-19)

$19,800

MINIVANS

Toyota Sienna (2015-16)

$13,900

Honda Odyssey (2016)

$15,400

Kia Sedona (2017)

$15,600

Good Choices — USED VEHICLES

SMALL CARS

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2012-13)

$6,400

Toyota Prius (2011-13)

$6,700

Honda Civic sedan (2012-15)

$6,900

Toyota Corolla sedan (2014 or newer)

$10,300

MIDSIZE CARS

Toyota Prius v (2012-14)

$8,300

Toyota Camry (2012 or newer)

$9,000

Honda Accord sedan (2012)

$9,300

LARGE CAR

Ford Taurus (2011)

$6,700

SMALL SUVS

Hyundai Tucson (2012)

$7,100

Toyota RAV4 (2013-14)

$12,164

MIDSIZE SUVS

Toyota Venza (2009-15)

$8,000

Toyota Highlander (2008 or newer)

$8,200

Acura RDX (2013-16)

$13,661

Ford Edge (2014-15)

$11,104

Lexus RX (2010 and newer)

$11,092

MINIVAN

Toyota Sienna (2011-14)

$8,300

RECOMMENDED NEW VEHICLES FOR TEENS (2021 MODELS)

All listed vehicles are winners of the 2021 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award and come with standard vehicle-to-vehicle automatic emergency braking.

In addition, all vehicles have average or better reliability, based on CR’s member surveys; average or better scores from CR’s emergency handling tests; and dry braking distances of less than 140 feet from 60 mph in CR’s brake tests. They also receive a rating of good or better from CR for ease of use of their controls.

Vehicles that had substantially higher than average insurance claim rates under medical payment or personal injury protection coverage in recent model years are excluded unless they have been redesigned.

Prices, rounded to the nearest $100, reflect Kelley Blue Book New Car Fair Purchase Prices for the least expensive trim level that qualifies for the recommendation. If a particular option package is needed, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for that package has been added to the price. This information applies to 2021 models only.

Some listed models include a “built after” date. This applies when a manufacturer makes changes to improve safety in the middle of a model year. Information about when a specific vehicle was manufactured can be found on the certification label typically affixed to the driver door or near it.

SMALL CARS

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback

$19,900

Honda Insight

$21,900

Toyota Corolla sedan or hatchback
(XLE/XSE sedan + Advanced Lighting; XSE hatchback + Preferred package)

$23,600

Honda Civic (Touring trim)

$27,700

MIDSIZE CARS

Subaru Legacy

$22,300

Kia K5 (built after November 2020)

$23,400

Mazda 6

$23,600

Nissan Altima

$23,600

Toyota Camry

$23,800

Honda Accord

$25,700

Subaru Outback

$26,100

Hyundai Sonata (Limited or Hybrid Limited trims)

$32,900

SMALL SUVS

Mazda CX-3

$20,800

Mazda CX-30 (built after September 2020)

$21,700

Subaru Forester

$24,200

Mazda CX-5

$25,200

Chevrolet Equinox (LT trim)

$27,300

Hyundai Tucson (Ultimate, Sport or Limited trims)

$27,700

Honda CR-V (Touring, Hybrid Touring, Hybrid EX
or Hybrid EX-L trim)

$30,300

Lexus UX (with Triple-Beam LED Headlights)

$33,500

Kia Sportage (SX Turbo trim)

$34,600

Toyota RAV4 (Hybrid Limited trim with Adaptive Front Headlight System)

$36,900

MIDSIZE SUVS

Mazda CX-9

$32,600

Hyundai Palisade

$32,700

Nissan Murano

$33,100

Toyota Highlander

$34,700

Hyundai Santa Fe (Limited or Calligraphy trim)

$38,000

Kia Sorento (SX or SX Prestige trim)

$39,500

MINIVAN

Honda Odyssey

$31,500

CONTACT: Joe Young Insurance Institute for Highway Safety 504-641-0491 jyoung@iihs.org


