Consumer prices rise again in January

Prices in the UK surged by 5.5% in the 12 months to January, up from 5.4% previously, figures show.

The cost of living increased as people had to pay more for clothing and footwear, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It comes after figures showed inflation is now outpacing wages as energy, fuel and food costs continue to rise.

Inflation is currently at its highest rate since 1992 and is excepted to climb above 7% this year.

Inflation is the rate at which prices are rising. If the cost of a bottle of milk was £1 and then rises 5p, then milk inflation is 5%.

"Clothing and footwear pushed inflation up this month and although there were still the traditional price drops, it was the smallest January fall since 1990, with fewer sales than last year," ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said.