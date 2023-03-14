CPI inflation rate slows to 6% in February, but prices post strong monthly gain

Inflation eased for an eighth straight month in February as a slowing rise in food costs offset a bump in gasoline prices and another spike in rent.

But price increases rose sharply again on a monthly basis, fueling concerns that a steady pullback in inflation at the end of last year has stalled. Used car prices declined for the eighth month in a row.

Consumer prices increased 6% from a year earlier, down from 6.4% in January and a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index.

That marked the smallest annual gain since September 2021.

On a monthly basis, though, prices advanced 0.4% following a 0.5% increase in January. Previously, monthly cost increases had slid to 0.1% to 0.2%.

Core CPI vs CPI: What is the difference?

Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items and better reflect longer-term trends, increased 0.5% from January following a 0.4% bump the previous two months. That lowered the annual increase from 5.6 to 5.5%.

All else equal, a resurgence of faster inflation might have led the Federal Reserve to approve a half-point interest rate increase next week after gradually moderating the pace of its hikes to a quarter point.

But some top economists say the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the risks to the financial system posed by other troubled regional banks could lead the Fed to pause its hiking campaign or lift rates by a quarter point at most.

Despite the rebound in consumer prices, economists still expect inflation to resume its descent in coming months. Goods prices have fallen as supply-chain bottlenecks have improved and rent increases are expected to pull back, based on new leases.

Barclays predicts yearly inflation will slow to 2.9% by December, moderately above the Fed’s 2% target.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he’s most concerned about prices for underlying services, excluding housing, which he says are mostly fueled by pay increases.

Stock futures

Futures trading for the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved higher after the report's release. The index has been volatile in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank fallout.

In February, gas prices edged higher for a second month but they’ve fallen sharply since last summer amid concerns about a global recession and lower oil demand. Pump prices rose 1%%. Nationally, regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.47 a gallon Monday, down from about $5 in June, according to AAA.

An employee organizes beauty products inside the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. A strong job market has helped fuel the inflation pressures that have led the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Feb CPI rose 6% while core inflation increased 5.5%: Live updates