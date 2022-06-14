Consumer Identity lockr Empowers SSO for Publishers

lockr
·6 min read
lockr
lockr

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- lockr, the only consumer-first identity layer for the Internet, announced the Identity lockr; a suite of free APIs to help publishers and brands capture consented first party data. Interoperable across both browsers and devices, the Identity lockr lets publishers detect and monitor machine-generated emails. Without knowing who their customers are, publishers cannot move forward with proposed industry standards around identity and privacy-positive innovations like clean room environments.

Identity lockr, designed in direct response to the challenges posed by new privacy regulations and third-party cookie deprecation, is a platform for publishers to manage user registration and capture first-party data while respecting user consent and communication preferences. lockr’s SSO integrates like other OAuth providers and offers several key functionalities for its partners:

Email Verification

  • Identify machine generated emails at the point of registration to optimize the utility and capabilities of a publishers’ registered user-base.

lockr SSO

  • Accept “Login with lockrMail” to streamline user authentication and manage user authentication.

  • Seamless integration for trusted and streamlined internet browsing for the consumer.

  • Consumer controlled consent management and communication preferences.

Identity Matching

  • Integrates with and supports any and all industry efforts to enhance consumer privacy.

  • Provides publishers with a deliverable email in addition to a privacy-compliant, consented cluster of hashed personal and work email addresses.

The proliferation of machine-generated, fake email addresses has hurt publishers in several key ways:

Advertising Revenue

  • The inability for advertisers to reliably target, frequency cap, and attribute impressions on publisher inventory has resulted in a 64% revenue loss for publishers.

Audience Development

  • The deprecation of reliable identifiers across domains means the degradation of appending off-platform activity to first-party audiences; greatly impacting data quality.

Subscriber Marketing

  • Machine generated emails have resulted in marginal usability of registration data in re-engagement campaigns or any other downstream efforts.

Since most anonymous and machine-generated email solutions provide users with a different email address for every site, a complex web of identity has taken shape which leaves the publisher without legitimate targeting capabilities and lost revenue.

“Facilitating a meaningful exchange of information with consumers is one of the top priorities in our industry. As we continue to evolve into a privacy and preference-centric web model we need to figure out how to maintain the free and openness of the web that consumers have come to know and rely on while also providing support to the publishers that create the content,” said Ryan Nathanson, Chief Operating Officer at SHE Media. “The machine-generated email trend has been a proven burden, and, in any case we don't believe the publisher-to-consumer relationship should merely run on auto-pilot. We love to see companies like lockr that exist to help facilitate an equitable exchange between publisher and audience while solving for both sides of privacy and monetization in a manner that is low lift and low friction.”

Businesses positioned between a publisher and its audience are purposefully attempting to own the rails and levy a future tax on the interoperability of audiences for profiling, targeting, and measurement. Publishers must act now and build sustainable relationships with users and respect individual consent for tracking, and choice for communication preferences.

“In today’s world, most consent management platforms (CMP’s) act as a lawyer for the enterprise. Our solution flips that dynamic whereas lockr acts as an agent for the consumer, keeping the user’s best interest in mind, yet enabling publishers to capture the first party data they need for marketing and advertising,” said Keith Petri, Founder and CEO of lockr. “This new release optimizes the publisher’s relationship with each visitor by minimizing the usability of machine generated emails and respecting individual’s consent and choice. Our new capability aligns us with publishers best interests while allowing consumers to maintain control over their personal information.”

“A clean and simple publisher solution doesn’t exist in the market today,” said Pete Spande. “The current propositions and workaround are overly complex and ultimately do not provide individuals with any additional control over their privacy and other preferences. lockr directly solves for this in addition to tangible consumer value in a friendly way. There is a trade off for a publisher, but it is the cleanest solution proposed to date. This is the solution publishers need, versus the laundry list of desires they might have.”

About lockr
lockr, the first consumer-focused platform for identity, consent and data.

Additional Commentary:
Eli Schwarz, Chief Strategy Officer at Verisk Marketing Solutions
Consumers are increasingly starting from a baseline of mistrust when it comes to understanding how brands treat their data and protect their privacy online. We are seeing marketers react by turning their focus towards re-establishing trusted relationships with consumers by gathering informed consent and permission to engage. lockr is at the forefront of this movement and has created a solution for both sides of the equation: consumers take back control of their data and permissions while marketers continue to have access to the data they need to provide personalized experiences and advertising.

Scott McKinley, CEO at Truthset
Truthset provides data validation services to help publishers measure and improve the accuracy of their demographic audience data to support better monetization and marketer confidence. lockr's solution of allowing consumers to control their privacy and have the ease of using their email as a unique identifier is a win-win. This allows for appropriate and effective use of email identifiers as a standard for internet identity while also giving consumers control over their information. The data industry needs these agreed upon standards with built in privacy controls to continue to transact and exchange value for all parties.

Shiv Gupta, Managing Partner at U of Digital
What lockr is building is extremely unique and critical for the ad industry, and more importantly for consumers. Today, you have two extreme sides of the spectrum of privacy / identity solutions. Those like Google and Apple's, which seek to cripple the open Internet in order to further their own business interests in the name of privacy, and don't really include the consumer in the decision making process. And ad tech ID solutions which operate in the background and view privacy a secondary objective. lockr ensures consumers are protected (while having a say in how their data will be used) while empowering a healthy and thriving open Internet. To that end, lockr is not bringing other solutions down, instead it is acting as a connector to lift all solutions up. Consumers win!

Bob Walczak, CEO at MadTech Advisors
As we continue to evolve into a privacy and preference-centric world, facilitating a meaningful exchange of information with consumers continues to be the industry’s top priority. Tools like lockr ensure that the advertising ecosystem will maintain the openness of the web that consumers have come to know and rely upon while keeping their privacy intact.

Media Contact
Kyle Kuhnel
kyle@broadsheetcomms.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Jimmy Fallon demolishes hot dog, chugs beer at Lightning-Rangers game

    Jimmy Fallon loved being on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Rangers hope to build on deep playoff run for future success

    Two days after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Final, the New York Rangers still haven’t gotten over their loss. “You go on a great run like that, so many people reach out to tell you how proud they are of you, of your group, but right now it stings,” forward Chris Kreider said Monday. “It's hard to be proud a couple of days after you get bounced like that." Linemate Mika Zibanejad agreed, adding: “Hard time thinking about it without getting emotional again and talking about it. It's

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s stats eerily similar to Hall of Fame dad's

    They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so Vladdy must really admire his Hall of Fame father.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.