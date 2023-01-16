Consumer Electronics Market is Ready to Expand its Boundaries at a Steady CAGR of 5.8% by 2023 to 2033 | Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

·5 min read
U.S. is the world’s second-largest consumer electronics market and is set to remain in that position throughout the forecast period. The market is anticipated to hold a value of US$ 705.6 Bn by 2033. Proliferation of smart technologies has played a significant role in facilitating a specular shift from a general to a digital lifestyle in the United Kingdom. The market with a slower CAGR is likely to reach a revenue value of US$ 214.4 billion by 2033.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global consumer electronics market is expected to expand its roots at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 5.8 trillion by 2033 while it holds a revenue of US$ 3.3 trillion in 2023.

- With the changing lifestyle, end users look for adding more convenience and ease into their lives. Advanced technology supports the idea and provides enhanced solutions according to it, fueling the sales of consumer electronics worldwide.

- Consumer electronic appliances involve a wide range of products such as TV, Computers, and smartphones. Furthermore, products are acquired for more personal use rather than commercial applications, expanding the consumer electronics market size.

- Concepts like machine learning, 5G internet, and artificial intelligence have made the market players recondition their technology and weaponize it with better service.

-Elevated living style and increased per capita income have fueled the demand for advanced consumer electronics. Furthermore, the integrated chips have supported AI technology in easing the workings.

- New smartphone technologies have penetrated other consumer electronic appliances such as interactive screens, televisions, and computers. This is followed by the vendors promoting efficient consumption and sustainable product designs.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-433

Key Points

  1. The Chinese market is the biggest and the fastest market for consumer electronics and is expected to cross a value of US$ 717.1 Bn by 2033. The regional market is expected to thrive at an elevated 11.6% between 2023 and 2033.

  2. The US market for consumer electronics thrives at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The market is likely to reach a value of US$ 705.6 Bn by 2033.

  3. The multi-brand store's segment is likely to thrive in the sales channel category as it provides more dimensions to the retailer while diversifying the options for the end users. It is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

  4. The consumer electronic devices segment tops the product type tally with a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033 while it thrived at a lower CAGR of 3.6% during the previous forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitors focus on providing the latest technology from around the world with the most adjustable design that saves electricity while providing a modern loo for appliances. Key players in the consumer electronics market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Co. Ltd, Apple Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sony Corporation, Hewlett Packard, Inc, Toshiba Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-433

Key Segments

Product:

  • Consumer Electronic Devices

    • Digital Camcorder/DVR and Camera

    • Smart Phones/Feature Phones & Tablets

    • Smart TV

    • Printers/ Set Top Box

    • Personal Computers & Gaming Consoles

  • Wearable Devices

    • Smart Accessories

    • Other Wearable Devices

  • Smart Home Devices

    • Securities & HVAC Systems

    • Smart Kitchen Appliances

Sales Channel:

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

  • Specialty Stores

  • Multi-brand Stores

  • Online Retailers

  • Wholesalers & Distributors

  • Other Sales Channel

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

For instance:

  • In 2022, Samsung Electronics co. Ltd has introduced a wide range of new consumer electronic devices such as foldable phones, refrigerators with invertor technology, and Neo QLED 8K/4K TVs & AVs.

  • In 2022, LG Electronics launched a new range of washing technology that involves front-loading washing machines, top-loading washing machines, dryers, and semi-automatic washing machines.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/433

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

Read More TOC…

Explore Wide-Ranging Coverage of FMI's of Consumer Product Insights

Interdental Cleaning Products Market Size: The global interdental cleaning products market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.7 Bn in 2022.

Leadership Development Program Market Share: The global leadership development program market size reached US$ 61,660 Mn in 2021.

Executive Coaching Certification Market Trend: The global executive coaching certification market size reached US$ 8.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 9.3 Bn in 2022.

Christmas Tree Valves Market Analysis: Sales in the global Christmas tree valves market are slated to top US$ 2.8 Bn in 2021. Expanding at a healthy 3.8% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 3.5 Bn by 2027.

Car Rental Service Market Forecast: The global car rental service market reached a valuation of US$ 127 Bn in 2021. Sales are forecast to grow at a 7.2% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 134 Bn in 2022

