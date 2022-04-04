Consumer confidence suffers biggest fall since 2008 crisis - live updates

Consumer confidence UK cost-of-living crisis energy inflation tax - AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Families are now almost as miserable about their household finances as they were during the first Covid lockdown, after the cost-of-living crisis sparked the largest fall in consumer confidence since the 2008 financial crash.

Worries over dwindling disposable income and soaring bills meant consumer sentiment fell to a score of minus 20 in an index compiled by PwC in March. The reading marked a 30-point drop since last June.

The accountancy giant said this was “the biggest sustained fall in the survey since the global financial crisis in 2008”.

PwC said declines were seen among almost every age group, although there was a widening gap between those who felt most optimistic and those who felt least optimistic.

Households cut back spending

Here's some more detail on the confidence crisis from my colleague Hannah Boland:

Younger age groups were less concerned about inflation, which in February hit its highest level in 30 years, of 6.2pc. “This could be due to more younger people still living at home,” the group said. Overall, however, households are dialling back spending as they struggle with spiralling energy prices, and are forced to prioritise essentials. Groceries emerged as the only category on which people were willing to spend more and not less, PwC said, which was likely to be driven by higher prices in supermarkets as food producers pass on inflation. Lisa Hooker, consumer markets leader at PwC, said: “It’s clear that consumers are having to deal with a significant change in their spending priorities compared to even a year ago, where the index measured a record level of positive sentiment coupled with spending intentions ramping up in more discretionary categories such as leisure and fashion. “The shift in sentiment is both significant and sudden. Whilst there is still some post-Covid recovery, spending expectations on eating out and going out have plummeted as consumers look to tighten their belt as they face up to cost of living pressures."

Confidence slumps amid cost-of-living crunch

Good morning.

There are more signs that the cost-of-living crisis is taking its toll, with confidence among British consumers slumping to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crash.

An index compiled by PwC fell to minus 20 in March, representing a 30-point drop since last June. Worries over lower incomes and soaring bills were cited as the main concerns.

It comes after the energy price cap jumped by more than 50pc last week, pushing up bills for the average household by £693. Looming tax rises and sustained inflation are also putting a strain on household budgets.

