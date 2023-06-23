Consumer confidence rises despite surging interest rates - latest updates

Consumer confidence increased more than expected this month, according to GfK - Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg

Consumer confidence in Britain reached its strongest level in 17 months despite elevated inflation and soaring interest rates.

The market research firm GfK said its measure of sentiment rose three points to minus 24 in June. Economists had expected a reading of minus 26.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The figures indicate households are so far weathering the cost-of-living crisis.

They mark a sharp contrast with investor bets that the Bank of England will drive borrowing costs to as high as 6pc through the summer in an effort to tame stubbornly high inflation.

The Bank of England stepped up its fight against inflation on Thursday by increasing interest rates by half a point to 5pc, the highest since 2008.

Joe Staton, director of client strategy for GfK, said: “Consumers are showing remarkable resilience in the face of inflation that is currently refusing to yield.”

Read the latest updates below.

07:05 AM BST

Retail sales keep rising despite gloomy economic outlook

Retail sales unexpectedly increased as shoppers shrugged off rising interest rates and soaring inflation.

Volumes are estimated to have risen by 0.3pc in May, according to the Office for National Statistics, lower than a rise of 0.5pc in April but ahead of economists’ predictions of a 0.2pc fall.

Retail sales grew 0.3% in May 2023 following a rise of 0.5% in April.



➡️ https://t.co/GphkrKjnyV pic.twitter.com/EsME7fQ4u6 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 23, 2023

06:48 AM BST

Interest rates to average 5.5pc over next three years, says investment chief

Interest rates will average around 5.5pc over the next three years following “policy failure” at the Bank of England, according to an investment chief.

Charles White-Thomson, chief executive of trading and investment firm Saxo UK, said he supported the half a point jump in interest rates to 5pc announced on Thursday as the Bank of England needed to get ahead of inflation having been “behind the curve”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

We have a labour market which is very tight… and that is feeding directly into inflation. I would say the labour market is extremely hot. Peak rates will be at 6pc… and longer term I think we should be working on an average over the next three years of rates at 5.5pc. Public enemy number one is inflation and the way you deal with inflation is you raise interest rates, but interest rates are a blunt weapon.

06:38 AM BST

Good morning

Britain’s consumers shrugged off the prospect of rising interest rates as their confidence hit its highest level in 17 months.

The market research firm GfK said its measure of mood among Britons rose three points to minus 24 in June. Economists had expected a reading of minus 26.

It comes despite expectations that interest rates will rise to 6pc after the Bank of England announced a half point hike to 5pc on Thursday.

5 things to start your day

1) Andrew Bailey blames high wages for causing inflation | Economists criticise remarks by Bank of England Governor

2) Homeowners face three more years of mortgage pain after rate rise | Andrew Bailey warns that inflation is ‘much more persistent’ than predicted

Story continues

3) Why the Bank of England has put Britain on course for recession | Further pain is on the way – and families should brace for impact

4) Mortgage crisis to wipe out savings of 1.2m households as repayments set to surge | More pain for homeowners to come with borrowing costs predicted to hit 6pc

5) People will be hurt by the Bank of England’s chest-thumping blunder, and for no good reason | The Bank is making the catastrophic error of over-tightening into a global downturn

What happened overnight

Asian shares sank sharply after several central banks around the world cranked interest rates higher in their fight against inflation.

Hong Kong and Tokyo shed nearly 2pc and most other regional markets declined.

Japan reported its inflation rate was higher than expected, adding to expectations the central bank might adjust its policies to reflect upward price pressures, which have pushed the dollar’s value against the yen sharply higher.

The Bank of Japan has kept its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1pc for a decade as policymakers keep credit cheap to encourage more investment and spending.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.8pc at 32,654.37 by midday and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.9pc to 18,845.04.

In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.8pc to 2,572.33, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gave up 1.2pc to 7,110.40. Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday. Shares also fell in Mumbai and Bangkok.

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Thursday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned of further monetary tightening and the Bank of England delivered a bigger-than-expected interest rate increase.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished 1pc higher at 13,630.61. The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.4pc to 4,381.89, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was essentially flat at 33,946.71.

Canada’s Senate on Thursday passed a bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms.

Meta responded by confirming that it plans to comply with the bill by ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.