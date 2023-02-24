Germany on brink of recession as economy shrinks more than expected - live updates

German chancellor Olaf Scholz - ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Germany risks falling into recession this year as data showed its economy shrank more than expected at the end of last year.

Output shrank by 0.4pc in Europe's largest economy in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the previous three months, the statistics office said today.

Preliminary data from the office had pointed to a 0.2pc contraction over the period but the figure worsened as inflation and the energy crisis took their toll on household consumption and capital investment.

Economists predict another negative result this quarter, which would tip the economy into a recession.

Even so, an unusually warm winter has meant Germany dodged the gloomier scenarios feared when Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.

After relief measures such as the country’s fuel discount and a €9 transport ticket ended, consumers spent less on consumption in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter, the statistics office said. Household spending was down 1pc.

However, German consumers are feeling more optimistic heading into March, a key survey found.

Pollster GfK said its forward-looking survey of around 2,000 people climbed 3.3 points to reach minus 30.5 points for March, the fifth consecutive monthly increase.

Markets rise at the open

Markets received a lift after Wall Street broke its longest losing streak since December with a modest rally led by tech stocks.

The FTSE 100 climbed 0.3pc to 7,928.67 while the FTSE 250 lifted 0.8pc to 19,828.41.

Germany's economy shrinks more than expected, putting it on recession path

Germany's economy shrank more than expected at the end of 2022, putting it on course for a recession this year.

Output contracted 0.4pc, compared with a previous reading of losing 0.2pc.

The statistics office said that a drop in capital investment and private consumption were primarily to blame, while government spending had a positive effect.

Economists predict another negative result this quarter, which would tip the economy into a recession.

Even so, an unusually warm winter has meant Germany dodged the gloomier scenarios feared when Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.

Recent indicators have given reason for optimism in Germany's resilience, with Ifo and ZEW expectation gauges published earlier this week both increasing more than anticipated.

Similarly, surveys of purchasing managers signalled private activity returned to growth this month after more than half a year of negative readings, with an easing of supply shortages and expansion in the services sector driving the rebound.

Cineworld sees way out of bankruptcy protection

The world's second largest cinema chain Cineworld expects to come out of bankruptcy protection in the US in the first half of this year, as it chases a rescue deal which could wipe out shareholders.

The business said that it had received a number of offers for parts of the company, but no potential buyers wanted to pay cash for the whole of the debt-ridden business.

Cineworld said today that none of the proposals it has been approached with would "provide any recovery for the holders of the company's equity interests".

However, the discussions Cineworld is having at least suggests that there is a way out of bankruptcy protection.

The deal is thought to involve handing all the company's shares to those owed money by the business.

Cineworld said it has received a number of offers for parts of the business - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

IAG to buy rest of Air Europa in £353m deal

British Airways owner IAG has said that it plans to buy the remaining 80pc of shares that it does not own in Spain's third largest airline Air Europa for €400m (£353m) as it also revealed it expects profit might double this year.

The business said that it made an operating profit before exceptional items of €1.3bn (£1.1bn), a swing from a nearly €3bn (£2.6bn) loss the year before.

This financial year the airline expects to make between €1.8bn and €2.3bn (£1.6bn to £2bn).

Chief executive Luis Gallego said:

With the acquisition of Air Europa now agreed but subject to regulatory and other approvals which could take

around 18 months, we are intending to welcome another leading airline to the Group. This acquisition will enable us to grow Madrid as a hub, offering a gateway to Latin America and beyond, with benefits for customers, employees and shareholders.

IAG has bought the remaining 80pc of shares it did not own in Air Europa - REUTERS/Borja Suarez

IAG to return to pre-Covid profits within few years, says boss

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said:

2022 was a year of strong recovery, driven by sustained leisure demand and markets reopening. At this point of the year we continue to see robust forward-bookings, while also remaining conscious of global macro-economic uncertainties. We are transforming our businesses, with the intention of returning IAG to pre-Covid levels of profit within the next few years, through major initiatives to improve customer experience and operational performance. Our unique group structure allows us to maximise revenue and cost synergies, and invest capital to achieve strong returns, whilst continuing progress towards net zero by 2050.

British Airways owner returns to profit

British Airways owner IAG has returned to profit after the ravages of the pandemic years but has opted against returning a dividend to shareholders.

The airline operator said it made a strong recovery in its core markets as Covid restrictions were lifted, with revenues surging to £23bn in 2022 from £8bn the year before.

It returned to an operating profit of nearly €1.3bn (£1.1bn), compared to losses of nearly €3bn (£2.6bn) in 2021.

Operating profit before exceptional items is expected to be in the range of €1.8bn to €2.3bn (£1.6bn to £2bn) this year.

However, the company said it remained "mindful of uncertainty" in the macro economic environment caused by inflation.

British Airways owner IAG has returned to profit - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Consumers 'taking steps to reduce spend,' warns KPMG

Linda Ellett, UK head of retail and leisure consumer markets for KPMG, was more pessimistic about the economy despite the unexpectedly positive consumer confidence data. She said:

Household budgets are squeezed by higher prices, with energy, broadband and mobile phone costs set to rise for many households in April. Despite the uptick in consumer confidence, levels remain low overall. With no end in sight to this higher cost landscape, many consumers continue to take steps to reduce spend where they can, switching where they shop, what they buy, whilst also cutting back on some activities, such as eating out and takeaways. Despite those steps, nearly half of consumers surveyed by KPMG say they are using savings to help meet their higher essential costs, whilst one in 10 are using credit more.

Consumer confidence makes surprise rebound from historic lows

Consumer confidence has made a surprise rebound from historic lows despite ongoing cost-of-living woes, figures show.

GfK's long-running consumer confidence index rose by a significant seven points in February, although the headline score remains at a "severely depressed" negative 38.

Confidence in the general economic situation over the next 12 months is up by 11 points but remains at negative 43 and on a par with last February.

Confidence in personal finances looking ahead to the next year increased by nine points to negative 18, which is four points lower than this time last year.

The major purchase index, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, is up three points to negative 37 - 22 points lower than a year ago.

The overall uptick follows the index falling three points to a near-historic low of negative 45 in January amid inflation woes and growing concern about another jump in energy bills.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said the unexpected rebound in consumer confidence "might be what we need to soften any downturn in 2023". He said:

Despite widely reported headwinds of inflation continuing to outstrip wage rises, and the ongoing household challenge from the cost-of-living crisis, consumers have suddenly shown more optimism about the state of their personal finances and the general economic situation, especially for the coming year. While it's too early to talk about 'green shoots of recovery', the uptick across all measures should be welcomed. The headline consumer confidence score is still severely depressed and the mood as well as the economy remains a long way off pre-lockdown levels, but a little consumer resilience might be what we need to soften any downturn in 2023.

Consumer confidence rebounded to its highest level in nearly two years in February - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Good morning

Household confidence in Britain bounced back by the most in nearly two years in February amid the first signs that inflation is beginning to ease.

GfK's consumer confidence indicator jumped seven points to a minus 38 after inflation fell for a third straight month to 10.1pc in January.

5 things to start your day

1) Hunt warned his tax raid risks wrecking green shoots of recovery | Corporation tax increase will reverse surprise increase in consumer confidence, experts say

2) Rationing is back because we failed to learn the lessons of Covid | The fruit and veg shortage has once again exposed Britain's over-reliance on its neighbours

3) Britain risks squandering lead in mini-nukes race, warns Rolls-Royce |Ministers urged to throw their support behind key project

4) Energy bosses attack Lords for ‘unevidenced’ claims on hydrogen | Intervention comes after committee claimed heat pump rollout is being undermined

5) Why are UK supermarkets rationing fruit and vegetables? | Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons all face weeks of shortages as they limit purchases

What happened overnight

Asian share markets were dragged lower by the slide in Chinese stocks, though investors took heart from the incoming head of Japan's central bank ruling out an early end to super-easy monetary policy, nudging bond yields lower globally.

During a lower house confirmation hearing, Kazuo Ueda, who will take over as governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in April, said the central bank must maintain ultra-low interest rates to support the fragile economy, warning of the dangers of responding to cost-driven inflation with monetary tightening.

Japan's five-year government bond yield fell to 0.235pc, from the previous close of 0.240pc, while the 20-year yields eased two basis points to to 1.28pc.

Tokyo stocks closed higher after the comments. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.3pc, to end at 27,453.48, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.7pc to 1,988.40.

Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8pc, heading for a hefty weekly drop of 2pc.

In particular, Chinese blue chips tumbled 1pc and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.3pc while Australia's resources-rich shares edged up 0.3pc.

US stocks shook off a midday slump and ended higher after a rollercoaster session.

The S&P 500 climbed back above 4,000, after finishing 0.5pc higher at 4,012.32 - ending its four-day slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed its losing streak too, finishing 0.3pc higher at 33,153.91.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite also grew 0.7pc to 11,590.40, lifted by tech stocks Microsoft, Apple and particularly AI chipmaker Nvidia which posted better-than-expected revenue forecasts.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.87pc on Thursday, as revised data showed that US economic growth in the fourth quarter was weaker than initially estimated.