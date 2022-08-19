Consumer confidence hits record low as prices soar

Members of the public are seen shopping during the Boxing Day sales on December 26, 2021 in Glasgow

Consumer confidence in the future in the UK hit a record low in August as the soaring cost-of-living and bleak economic prospects hit home.

A "sense of exasperation" about the economy was the biggest driver behind the fall, according to GfK's Consumer Confidence index.

It comes in the face of the fastest price rises in 40 years.

Meanwhile retail sales fell by 1.2% in the three months to July, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said people were continuing to cut back on non-essential spending, in particular clothing and household goods.

Fuel sales also declined in July as people cut down on travel, deterred by petrol and diesel prices.

Sales volumes nudged up slightly in July, by 0.3%, after a small fall in June, but overall figures show sales have been on a downward trend since summer 2021.

However, overall retail sales were still above pre-Covid levels, the ONS said.

The GfK consumer confidence barometer, which surveys the public about their opinion of the economy, was at its the lowest level this month since records began in 1974.

"These findings point to a sense of capitulation, of financial events moving far beyond the control of ordinary people", said Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director.

"With headline after headline revealing record inflation eroding household buying power, the strain on the personal finances of many in the UK is alarming," he added.

In response to the ONS sales figures, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said that the summer sunshine was responsible for the slight uplift in sales in July.

"Summer clothing, air conditioning appliances and outdoor foods all benefitted from record temperatures, but most retailers will still be seeing falling volumes in the face of rising inflation," she added.