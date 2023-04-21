Aviva first to quit CBI as scandal deepens - latest updates

Amanda Blanc, Aviva's chief executive

Two of Britain's biggest insurers have cancelled their membership at the Confederation for British Industry (CBI) following new allegations of rape at the scandal-hit organisation.

Phoenix Group and Aviva, both FTSE 100 companies, announced their departure on Friday, raising questions about the future viability of the CBI.

Aviva also criticised how Britain’s biggest business lobby group handled the sexual misconduct scandal in recent weeks.

It said: “In light of the very serious allegations made, and the CBI’s handling of the process and response, we believe the CBI is no longer able to fulfil its core function – to be a representative voice of business in the UK. We have therefore regrettably terminated our membership with immediate effect.”

A spokesman for Phoenix said: "Further to the allegations reported this morning, we have taken the decision to resign our membership of the CBI with immediate effect."

Aviva and Phoenix are the first major companies to go public in cancelling its CBI membership amid the scandal engulfing the lobby group.

FTSE 100 fund manager Abrdn is also weighing plans to cancel its CBI membership, Sky News reported. Brian McBride, the CBI’s president, sits on Abrdn’s board of directors.

Phoenix becomes second company to quit CBI

The FTSE 100 insurance group said: "Further to the allegations reported this morning, we have taken the decision to resign our membership of the CBI with immediate effect."

Hedge funds eye deal for Birmingham City FC

An American hedge fund manager is poised to snap up a stake in Birmingham City FC.

Tom Wagner, co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management, is closing in on an agreement to acquire the club's St Andrew's Stadium, Bloomberg reported.

His fund lately set up a UK business Shelby Companies Limited, a nod to the Black Country-based crime drama Peaky Blinders.

The club, whose parent company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, put out a statement that said it had entered into two letters of intent with a potential purchaser for a 24pc stake.

A club statement read: "The Club’s owner, Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited, has announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that two letters of intent have been entered into with a potential purchaser."

Aviva first to abandon CBI amid fresh allegations

FTSE 100 insurer Aviva has become the first major company to quit the Confederation of British Industry as fresh claims about the lobby group emerged this morning.

Aviva said: “In light of the very serious allegations made, and the CBI’s handling of the process and response, we believe the CBI is no longer able to fulfil its core function – to be a representative voice of business in the UK.

“We have therefore regrettably terminated our membership with immediate effect.”

Dominic Raab resigns as Deputy Prime Minister

In politics this morning, Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, has resigned, likely triggering a fresh reshuffle and more tumult at the top of government.

His resignation letter below:

US and allies mull ban on $66bn worth of exports to Russia

Diplomats from G7 countries are considering exempting some products amid concerns that a total ban on imports could trigger retaliation from Putin, Nick Allen reports:

The United States and some of its allies are considering a total ban on $66 billion worth of exports to Russia still fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine. It would represent a change in principle from all exports to Russia being allowed, unless specially sanctioned, to all exports being prohibited unless specifically exempted. Diplomats from G7 countries were discussing the option ahead of a summit in Hiroshima, Japan in May.



Read the full sanctions story from last night here

Swiss regulator sued over Credit Suisse bond wipeout

Swiss officials have been sued by a group of creditors for troubled bank Credit Suisse after regulators wrote down $17bn in risky bonds.

Bondholders launched a legal challenge against Swiss authorities after they wiped out the bank's Additional Tier 1 bonds as part of its $3.25bn rescue by rival UBS.

Typically, the banks shareholders should have been written down before the bondholders took a loss. The bonds were designed to form a stop-gap for banks in the event of huge losses.

Investors holding around $5bn in bonds want the decision to write off the debt cancelled or amended, according to a filing with Swiss courts, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Sterling falls on weak retail sales

The pound has fallen by around 0.3pc against the dollar on the back of languid retail numbers in today's ONS update.

As of 9.01am, £1 was worth just shy of $1.24.

Bidders circle bus group Arriva

Transport business FirstGroup and infrastructure fund I Squared are mulling bids for London bus operator Arriva, Reuters is reporting this morning.

The transport business, which is owned by Germany's Deutsche Bahn, could fetch a price of around €2bn. Arriva, which runs British rail franchises as well as buses including London's double deckers, reported €4.2bn of sales in 2022.

FTSE 100 opens down

Index down 0.2pc at 7,887.03

Rainy March and food shortages put dampner on recovery

The wettest March in 40 years and shortages of fresh vegetables and other staples dragged down retail sales, according to the Office for National Statistics.

"Food store sales volumes fell by 0.7pc in March 2023," the ONS said, "following a rise of 0.6pc in February 2023, which may have been affected by shortages of some food items."

Analysts said the fall appeared to be more of a short-term blip than a longer trend in falling sales, owing to an unseasonably wet March keeping shoppers at home.

"The slowdown in March looks like it was a result of specific factors, and not indicative of a longer term trend," said Lisa Hooker, of PwC. "So fresh food shortages earlier in the month limited grocery sales volumes, while the wettest March in England for over 40 years put a dampener on high street sales, with the likes of new season fashion and garden centre sales suffering as a result."

Elon Musk scrubs Blue Ticks from Twitter celebrities

Elon Musk's long threatened cull of Twitter's blue ticks is finally here. Overnight, the verification marks were wiped from tens of thousands of minor celebrities and organisations as the billionaire tried to push people towards paying £8 per month for a paywalled version of the social network.

The Pope and JK Rowling were among the most-followed accounts losing their check marks on Friday morning.

It has not all gone quite according to plan, however. Already, accounts pretending to be other people have popped up.

Meanwhile, Musk revealed he was personally paying the Twitter subscription fees for a handful of holdout accounts, including former basketball player LeBron James, Star Trek star William Shatnet and author in Stephen King.

Read the story of the blue tick purge here

Good morning

Consumer confidence has returned to levels not seen since Russia invaded Ukraine. Retail sale volumes have dropped amid surging inflation and food shortages. And Elon Musk has scrubbed Twitter's blue ticks from thousands of social media users.

5 things to start your day

1) Why has Instagram quit London? | Instagram cuts or relocates majority of London staff as Mark Zuckerberg swings the axe

2) How Elon Musk’s Starship launch – and explosion – will reignite the quest for the stars | SpaceX test reminds us of the drama in mankind's determination to leave earth behind

3) Ministry of Defence clashes with contractor over spiralling cost of new Royal Navy warships | Shipbuilder in dispute with MoD after rising inflation drove up cost of new warships

4) Brussels forces crypto companies to say how much energy they use | The European Union has launched a crackdown on crypto trading following the collapse of several major players in the scandal-hit industry

5) Buzzfeed News to shut down amid online advertising slump | Publisher that once sought to change media landscape falls victim to downturn



What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by significant losses for Tesla and AT&T and new signals that the US economy may be slowing.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6pc to 4,129.79, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3pc to 33,786.62. The Nasdaq composite sank 0.8pc to 12,059.56.

Government bond yields retreated following reports that slightly more workers have claimed unemployment benefits last week compared with the one before, suggesting that the job market is cooling down under hawkish monetary policy.

The yield of the 10-year Treasury tumnbled to 3.53pc from 3.59% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell to 4.14pc from 4.25pc.

Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot Friday morning following the retreat on Wall Street. Shares in Australia and South Korea also fell, while benchmarks in Japan whipsawed.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.33pc, or 66.82 points, to 20,330.15, the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.09pc, or 3.03 points, to 3,364.00 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange barely moved, inching down 0.07 points to 2,118.01.