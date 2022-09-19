Consul: “México is our house, México is our home, and México is our family.”

·3 min read

The Mexican consul was joined by community leaders and elected officials to kick off Mexico’s Independence Day weekend.

“Good evening!

“The Consulate of México in Fresno gives you the warmest welcome. Thank you for joining us on the 212th celebration of México’s Independence Day, a celebration that coincides in date with the commemorations of 200 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between México and the U.S.

“Right now, we are in front of the Friendship Flame, a sculpture that has inspired the logo for the celebrations of our neighborhood and that represents the strong bond and deep links among our nations.

Adriana González Carillo, head consul of México in Fresno, holds the Mexican flag and rings a bell during a Sept. 15, 2022 celebration of her country's 212th anniversary of her independence.
Adriana González Carillo, head consul of México in Fresno, holds the Mexican flag and rings a bell during a Sept. 15, 2022 celebration of her country's 212th anniversary of her independence.

“It is an honor to celebrate with our friends, local authorities, sponsors, and, particularly, with those people that the government of México recognized as Ohtli recipients and Distinguished Mexicans recipients.

“Thank you Margarita Rocha, Joaquín Arámbula, and Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval for being an example of work for our Mexican and Mexican-American community.

“During this year, we have walked together overcoming obstacles and challenges, but reaching great achievements. In 2021, the Consulate of México in Fresno was the No. 9 Mexican consulate in the U.S. by its productivity. We offered almost 80,000 consular services to our nationals, improving the quality of our services, increasing the number of appointments and decreasing waiting times.

City of Fresno immigrant ambassador Alma Cornejo-Martínez presented a proclamation to Fresno Mexican Consul Adriana González Carillo during the Mexican Independence Day celebration at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Sept. 15, 2022.
City of Fresno immigrant ambassador Alma Cornejo-Martínez presented a proclamation to Fresno Mexican Consul Adriana González Carillo during the Mexican Independence Day celebration at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Sept. 15, 2022.

“We facilitated the signing of the Sisterhood Agreement between Guadalajara and Fresno, creating a framework for future cooperation that will increase the already rich links between these two cities.

“We launched the project for the Attention of Mexican Indigenous Community Abroad, and were selected to celebrate the first forum for Mexican Indigenous Communities Abroad, held at Madera Community College. This aimed to start a dialogue with this numerous community born in the states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Chiapas and Michoacán.

“We will close the year with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Fresno EOC to serve the LGBTQ+ Mexican community.

Fresno Police Captain Anthony Martínez attended the Mexican Independence Day celebration at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Sept. 15, 2022.
Fresno Police Captain Anthony Martínez attended the Mexican Independence Day celebration at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Sept. 15, 2022.

“I want to express my gratitude to the consular staff: Nuría Zuñiga, María Fernanda Cámara, Óscar Sánchez, Graciela Cancino, Linda Carrasco, and Christian de la Rosa; and to all the local staff for their efforts to reach these goals.

“In particular, I want to thank Consul Gracial Cancino for her commitment to serve our community. After eight years in Fresno, she will be departing to a new diplomatic post, in Australia, where I am sure she will continue her commitment and hard work, for México and our community abroad.

“Sept. 15, México’s Independence Day, is the most important date for all Mexicans. It’s the day when the colors of our flag – green, white and red – decorate our homes, are present in our dishes, and when we wear our traditional clothes with pride and dignity to celebrate the greatness of our homeland.

Teocalli performed during the Mexican Independence Day celebration at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Sept. 15, 2022.
Teocalli performed during the Mexican Independence Day celebration at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Sept. 15, 2022.

“México is our house, our home and our family. We bring our country wherever we are and we always share them with our friends. Any place a Mexican lives, there is our nation. Everywhere an indigenous Mexican language is spoken, there we are nurturing the soul of the Mexican people.

“The Mexicans are the first to open the doors of their homes, share their food and music, and offer a loyal friendship, and make people we recently met part of our home. Tonight, I want to thank you for being part of our family in Fresno and in the Central Valley.

Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula presented a proclamation to Fresno Mexican Consul Adriana González Carillo during the Mexican Independence Day celebration at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Sept. 15, 2022.
Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula presented a proclamation to Fresno Mexican Consul Adriana González Carillo during the Mexican Independence Day celebration at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Sept. 15, 2022.

“To seal our friendship, I invite you to join in the traditional ceremony of ‘El Grito’ – a way to remember our heroes, those men and women who fought to build our homeland and gave us freedom.

“With love, pride and passion, in México and all around the world, Mexicans join our voice, our hopes to say ‘Viva México!

“I hope that tonight I can share the emotion we feel for being part of this nation beyond our borders, living within us!”

Mexican Consulate staff member Nuria Zuñiga gets interviewed by a television station during the Mexican Independence Day celebration at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Sept. 15, 2022.
Mexican Consulate staff member Nuria Zuñiga gets interviewed by a television station during the Mexican Independence Day celebration at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Sept. 15, 2022.

Latest Stories

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Why Blue Jays are allowing Ross Stripling to pitch deeper into games

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised Ross Stripling's ability to execute a game plan as the right-hander has started to consistently log longer outings.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press