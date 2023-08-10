Construction workers find likely Native American skeletal remains in Davis, police say

Construction workers dug up what appeared to be Native American skeletal remains Thursday near the Veterans Memorial Center parking lot in Davis, authorities said.

Police and the Yolo County Coroner’s Office responded to an area near the parking lot, where construction workers were digging a trench to install a new fire hydrant, according to a social media post by the Davis Police Department.

Both the Coroner’s Office and later an anthropologist confirmed “the remains appeared to be archaeological/Native American in nature,” the news release said.

Coroner’s officials contacted the Native American Heritage Commission to decide the best procedure for handling the found remains, police said.

Further details, including the identity of the remains and procedure for handling them, have not been released by authorities.