Construction worker killed when Ukrainian shells hit inside Russian border -governor

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - A construction worker was killed near the Russian village of Plekhovo, a few kilometres from the border with Ukraine after shelling from the Ukrainian side, Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region said on Telegram.

Works were being carried out not far from Plekhovo on fortifying defensive lines for the state border, the governor said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)