Construction underway on Falconbridge roundabout

Since the Maley Drive project first introduced them in 2019, Sudburians have gotten used to the roundabouts many residents now navigate daily. As the City of Greater prepares to add a third roundabout to the Maley extension, residents in a very different area of the community will also be making similar changes to their commutes.

A new roundabout is set to open at the intersection of Longyear Drive (Municipal Road 89) and Edison Road in Falconbridge this fall, after a construction period that began in April and will likely stretch into November.

The roundabout is part of a project to improve traffic safety around the Falconbridge community. First approved in 2014, the $4.1 million-project was greenlit following complaints from residents who were concerned about the volume of truck traffic in residential areas.

Currently, large trucks — including those that travel to and from Glencore's mining operations in the area - must travel through the community along Longyear Drive, which cuts the area nearly in half.

The route has led to trucks idling in front of driveways, conflicts and safety concerns for pedestrians trying to cross from one side of the community to the other, and complaints of speeding.

The project will eliminate an s-curve section of Longyear Drive and realign the intersection between it and Edison Road by introducing a roundabout. The realignment would also get rid of the left-hand turn originally required to turn off Longyear onto Edison.

City officials said the project is intended to improve safety by reducing collisions, improve traffic efficiency, reduce unnecessary idling and air pollution, and improve the overall appearance of the area.

The project also includes plans to reduce the speed limit on the new stretch of Longyear from the roundabout into Falconbridge, from 80 km/h to 50.

The portion of Longyear Drive that is being closed will be landscaped and designated a habitat for migratory birds.

According to city officials, residence may experience some delays and increased traffic throughout the summer as construction is ongoing.

“The city makes every effort to reduce the impact to nearby residents and business owners,” it said in a construction notice. “The City of Greater Sudbury and its contractors are committed to public safety and will monitor the ongoing progress of construction.”

While Longyear Drive will remain open throughout construction, other disruptions will include full closure of Edison Road from Longyear Drive to Lindsley Street, and reduction of traffic to one lane on Longyear at times.

Sidewalk access will be maintained for pedestrians, as well as access for emergency vehicles.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

mjensen@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mia_rjensen

Mia Jensen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star

