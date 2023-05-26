Construction tender awarded for Greenley Municipal Drain

HOWICK TOWNSHIP – At its meeting on May 16, the Howick council received a drainage report and awarded a tender for the Greenley Municipal Drain.

They contracted the tender from Ron H. Williams Drainage Inc. for the construction of the drain. This is coming at a cost of $286,405.22 plus HST. There are no additional financial cost to the budget as assessed costs to Howick lands and roads have been included in this year’s budget.

Wray Wilson, drainage superintendent for the Township of Howick received three bids on the drain, from TAS Excavating and Rentals Ltd. at $370,413.72 (HST included) starting in May 2023 and ending in January 2024. Also, Williams Drainage Inc. at $323,637.90 (HST included) starting in July and ending in August 2023 and Robinson Farm Drainage Ltd. at $335,727.52 (HST included) from December to April 2024.

William J. Dietrich from Dietrich Engineering Ltd., the engineering firm for the drain, reviewed the tenders and recommended going with Williamson Drainage Inc. as it was the lowest bid, and similar to the engineer’s estimate of $294,220 plus HST.

Howick council awarded the tender at its May 16 meeting.

Melissa Dunphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner