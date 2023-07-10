Construction Sites in Milton and Halton Now Required to Provide Women-Only Bathrooms

Milton and Halton residents will soon experience a wave of new provincial rules and regulations as the Ontario Ministry of Labour implements changes to improve construction site facilities. Notably, women-only bathrooms will be introduced as part of the new regulations, which officially came into force on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Over the past several months, the labour ministry has diligently worked on resolving bathroom-related concerns in the construction industry. The objective is to make toilets on construction sites cleaner and safer and provide dedicated facilities for women. These efforts were prompted by a Ministry of Labour bathroom inspection blitz in February 2023, which revealed numerous violations across 1,800 construction sites. Common issues included toilets, lack of privacy, and inadequate cleaning measures.

The newly enacted legislation aims to improve the cleanliness of washrooms on job sites. It extends the requirement for good-repair standards to encompass urinals and cleanup facilities, such as stations with sinks. Minister Monte McNaughton's labour changes law stipulates that larger construction sites must now have separate washrooms designated explicitly for women, thereby addressing gender-specific needs. Moreover, enhanced hygiene requirements will be enforced on all job sites.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to these construction site regulations, the Ministry has also implemented safety enhancements for miners under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Furthermore, regulations have been strengthened for licensed foster care and group home operators. Notably, small-scale beer breweries will be exempted from obtaining environmental permission for air emissions, easing their regulatory burden.

It is important to note that specific changes, such as increases in driver and vehicle fees, including driver's licenses and tests, which were initially scheduled for July 1, have yet to be implemented.

The Ministry's comprehensive approach to addressing construction site facilities and safety concerns is expected to improve working conditions, ensuring cleaner and safer environments for workers across Milton and Halton.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter