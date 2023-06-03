Construction set to begin on new school in Burwash Landing, Yukon

Children from Kluane Lake School as well as parents from Burwash Landing, Yukon, celebrated this week on the site of the future school. It's expected to open in 2026 in Burwash Landing. (Rafsan Faruque Jugol/CBC - image credit)

Kluane First Nation members have long wanted a school in Burwash Landing, Yukon.

Now the idea is one step closer to becoming a reality, after ground was cleared this week for construction to begin. The school, expected to open in 2026, will be called Kêts'ádań Kų̀, which translates to "house of learning" in Southern Tutchone.

"It was a struggle every step of the way," said Mary Jane Johnson, a parent who lives in Burwash Landing, about the long push for a local school.

"We've waited this long and with patience… and determination."

Johnson said when she was five years old she was taken from home and forced to attend a convent in Whitehorse. When her own kids were old enough to go to school, she wanted them to be educated in their language and culture, so she home-schooled them.

But she is thankful that her grandchildren will be learning those things when the Kêts'ádań Kų̀ school opens.

Currently, students from Burwash Landing — a community of about 70 people on the Alaska Highway — attend Kluane Lake School in Destruction Bay, about 15 minutes away.

Robert van Lieshout is the project manager for the new school and a parent who lives in Burwash Landing.

He said the Kluane Lake School is an older building that lacks numerous facilities, including a gym. That's why, when his children were school age, he moved to Haines Junction, a larger community down the highway.

"It was difficult. My son wanted to be in a school with more children, with more programing," he said.

"That's a story that many people have here. Many of our citizens here have moved to Whitehorse and other places for their kids to obtain proper education, and we've seen that people tend to stay."

The new school in Burwash Landing will be built to accommodate about 40 students and will include primary classrooms, a secondary classroom, a steam room, language classrooms, a large gym and a large commercial kitchen that will be used for preparing traditional foods.

Van Lieshout said the building will also be used by the community for events.

"Our hope is with building a school here, to keep families here and also attract some families to come back to the community and live in this beautiful place — and [have] the opportunity for the kids to go to a beautiful school," he said.

Kluane First Nation Chief Bob Dickson said the school will fulfil the dream of the elders in the community.

"We're getting closer to the day that we can open the doors and start integrating our culture and our language into the mainstream curriculum for our future kids," he said.

"Right now I see a divide of First Nations teaching not being recognized by Western curriculum."

The territorial government and the Kluane First Nation held a celebration on Wednesday at the site of the future Kêts'ádań Kų̀ school, for local residents and Kluane Lake School students.

In a news release, the Government of Yukon estimated the project would cost $20 to 28 million, but the final value will not be determined until the procurement phase concludes.