Construction season begins in Grande Prairie

Construction season has begun in the City of Grande Prairie, with $27.53 million of infrastructure improvements expected this year.

Roads, sidewalks, trails, storm lines, bridges, and traffic signals are all among the expected upgrades in 2023.

“Through strategic investments in key infrastructure, we are extending the life of existing assets and expanding new infrastructure to meet the growing needs of our community," said Mayor Jackie Clayton.

The most significant investment is $10.95 million for road repairs, with an additional $9.75 million slated to improve the former highway 43 bypass.

Additionally, $600,000 for intersection improvements, $350,000 for bridge repairs and $125,000 for railway crossing maintenance are included in the budget.

Storm line replacement and rehabilitation will see $3.25 million coming from city coffers.

Pedestrian link upgrades have been allocated $1.5 million, with the city already beginning work on expanding its trail network.

The West Side Trail on 110 St. between 100 Ave and 104 Ave is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Maskwoeth and Parkside Ball Diamonds trails will also begin construction in the coming weeks.

The city has $880,000 budgeted for inspection programs and $125,000 allocated to a design and construction standards review

