Construction Robots Market Value to Reach US$ 359.6 Million by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global construction robots market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, as per the market outlook presented in the research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Key Findings
Adoption of robots is expected to increase in the construction industry in the near future owing to their ability to offer enhanced efficiency, manufacturing flexibility, and productivity. Construction robots also help in advancing sustainability and decreasing environmental impact. Thus, these help in making the industry more cost-effective and safer. Increase in usage of robots in order to automate the development of modular homes, 3D printing of customized structures & houses, automated welding, and material handling at construction sites is driving market expansion.
Companies operating in the construction industry are inclined toward adoption of automation in order to decrease waste by improving quality and consistency. Automation is helping organizations to incorporate effective designs in their projects for proper waste management. Adoption of advanced automation techniques assists builders resolve issues such as scarcity of skilled labor. Moreover, usage of robots by builders has led to increase in inclination of the young population toward taking up construction jobs, as hazardous and repetitive work is being performed by robots.
Robots are utilized at construction sites owing to their ability to work in unsafe environments, carry heavy loads, and incorporate latest, safer construction technologies. Demand for construction bots is high, as these perform various tasks such as tying rebar, bricklaying, painting of construction, drywall finishing, site inspection, and automated structural & architectural layout.
Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=56457
Most of the tasks at construction sites are tactile, repetitive, time-sensitive, and fixed. These activities do not involve creative or original thinking. Hence, builders are inclined toward automation of these activities. Semi-autonomous machines are being increasingly adopted in the construction industry owing to the ability to perform various tasks effectively. As per TMR report, the semi-autonomous robots segment accounted for 58.4% share of the global market in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2022 and 2031.
Bricklaying robots, 3D-printing robots, demolition robots, surveillance robots, and material handling robots are prominent construction robot types available presently. Demolition robots have been increasingly adopted in the construction industry in the past few years, as these offer improved worker safety and productivity. This, in turn, could help construction companies to decrease overall operation costs. As per TMR research report, the demolition robots segment held 35.4% share of the global industry in 2021.
Need for construction in diverse sectors such as transportation, housing, water supply, education, workplaces, and sewage systems has increased in several emerging economies due to rise in urbanization. These factors are propelling the construction industry, which in turn is fueling the global industry.
Construction Robots Market: Growth Drivers
Rise in need for cost-efficiency and improved productivity is driving the sales of construction robots
Increase in focus of developed and developing countries on infrastructure development is creating significant opportunities in the industry
Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=56457<ype=S
Regional Analysis
North America held 36.1% share of the global market in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period owing to rise in focus of governments on public infrastructure development and increase in expenditure on construction activities across residential and commercial sectors.
Asia Pacific and Europe accounted for 20.1% and 26.5% share of the global market, respectively, in 2021. Growth of the industry in these regions is ascribed to shortage of labor and increase in number of workplace injuries and fatal accidents.
Construction Robots Market: Competition Landscape
Prominent players are investing significantly in R&D activities that are focused on the development of eco-friendly products
Players are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launch in order to stay ahead of the competition
Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=56457
Construction Robots Market: Key Players
Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc.
ABB Ltd.
Blue Ocean Robotics
ANYbotics AG
Construction Robotics LLC
Brokk AB
Fujita Corporation
FANUC America Corporation
Komatsu
Giant Hydraulic Tech
Construction Robots Market Segmentation
Type
3D-printing Robots
Demolition Robots
Bricklaying Robots
Material Handling Robots
Surveillance Robots
Others (paint robots, welding, etc.)
Automation
Fully Autonomous Robots
Semi-autonomous Robots
Application
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Public Infrastructure
Regions Covered
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Reports : -
Wireless Sensors Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031
MicroLED Display Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031
High-reliability Semiconductor Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031
Metal Composite Power Inductor Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031
Particle Size Analyzer Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031
3D Printed Battery Market Size & Share Report, 2022 - 2031
DUV Lithography Systems Market Size | Industry Report, 2020-2031
Building Automation and Control System Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031
Mid-infrared Laser Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031
Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact Us:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739058/Construction-Robots-Market-Value-to-Reach-US-3596-Million-by-2031-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc