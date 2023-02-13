Construction Robots Market Value to Reach US$ 359.6 Million by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global construction robots market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, as per the market outlook presented in the research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Transparency Market Research inc., Sunday, February 12, 2023, Press release picture

Key Findings

Adoption of robots is expected to increase in the construction industry in the near future owing to their ability to offer enhanced efficiency, manufacturing flexibility, and productivity. Construction robots also help in advancing sustainability and decreasing environmental impact. Thus, these help in making the industry more cost-effective and safer. Increase in usage of robots in order to automate the development of modular homes, 3D printing of customized structures & houses, automated welding, and material handling at construction sites is driving market expansion.

Companies operating in the construction industry are inclined toward adoption of automation in order to decrease waste by improving quality and consistency. Automation is helping organizations to incorporate effective designs in their projects for proper waste management. Adoption of advanced automation techniques assists builders resolve issues such as scarcity of skilled labor. Moreover, usage of robots by builders has led to increase in inclination of the young population toward taking up construction jobs, as hazardous and repetitive work is being performed by robots.

Robots are utilized at construction sites owing to their ability to work in unsafe environments, carry heavy loads, and incorporate latest, safer construction technologies. Demand for construction bots is high, as these perform various tasks such as tying rebar, bricklaying, painting of construction, drywall finishing, site inspection, and automated structural & architectural layout.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=56457

Story continues

Most of the tasks at construction sites are tactile, repetitive, time-sensitive, and fixed. These activities do not involve creative or original thinking. Hence, builders are inclined toward automation of these activities. Semi-autonomous machines are being increasingly adopted in the construction industry owing to the ability to perform various tasks effectively. As per TMR report, the semi-autonomous robots segment accounted for 58.4% share of the global market in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2022 and 2031.

Bricklaying robots, 3D-printing robots, demolition robots, surveillance robots, and material handling robots are prominent construction robot types available presently. Demolition robots have been increasingly adopted in the construction industry in the past few years, as these offer improved worker safety and productivity. This, in turn, could help construction companies to decrease overall operation costs. As per TMR research report, the demolition robots segment held 35.4% share of the global industry in 2021.

Need for construction in diverse sectors such as transportation, housing, water supply, education, workplaces, and sewage systems has increased in several emerging economies due to rise in urbanization. These factors are propelling the construction industry, which in turn is fueling the global industry.

Construction Robots Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in need for cost-efficiency and improved productivity is driving the sales of construction robots

Increase in focus of developed and developing countries on infrastructure development is creating significant opportunities in the industry

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=56457<ype=S

Regional Analysis

North America held 36.1% share of the global market in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period owing to rise in focus of governments on public infrastructure development and increase in expenditure on construction activities across residential and commercial sectors.

Asia Pacific and Europe accounted for 20.1% and 26.5% share of the global market, respectively, in 2021. Growth of the industry in these regions is ascribed to shortage of labor and increase in number of workplace injuries and fatal accidents.

Construction Robots Market: Competition Landscape

Prominent players are investing significantly in R&D activities that are focused on the development of eco-friendly products

Players are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launch in order to stay ahead of the competition

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=56457

Construction Robots Market: Key Players

Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Blue Ocean Robotics

ANYbotics AG

Construction Robotics LLC

Brokk AB

Fujita Corporation

FANUC America Corporation

Komatsu

Giant Hydraulic Tech

Construction Robots Market Segmentation

Type 3D-printing Robots Demolition Robots Bricklaying Robots Material Handling Robots Surveillance Robots Others (paint robots, welding, etc.)

Automation Fully Autonomous Robots Semi-autonomous Robots

Application Commercial Buildings Residential Buildings Public Infrastructure



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Reports : -

Wireless Sensors Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

MicroLED Display Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

High-reliability Semiconductor Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031

Metal Composite Power Inductor Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031

Particle Size Analyzer Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031

3D Printed Battery Market Size & Share Report, 2022 - 2031

DUV Lithography Systems Market Size | Industry Report, 2020-2031

Building Automation and Control System Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Mid-infrared Laser Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739058/Construction-Robots-Market-Value-to-Reach-US-3596-Million-by-2031-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc



