Construction Robots Market is predicted to Expand at a CAGR of 15.3% during the Forecast Period, TMR Study

The construction robots market is expected to be driven by an increase in the use of construction bots for a variety of tasks, including automated structural and architectural planning, completing drywall, bricklaying, site inspection, and so on

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the global construction robots market was clocked at US$ 91.2 Mn in 2021. The market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global market is anticipated to attain value of US$ 359.6 Mn by 2031. In terms of use of robots in construction industry, the sector is falling behind and the sector heavily relies on human labour. The global deployment of sophisticated construction robotics is now being driven by the demand for more economical and environmentally responsible homes with reduced environmental effects. Few construction companies now use automation, suggesting that there is a tremendous opportunity for service providers and construction robotics companies alike to revolutionize the sector through robotics.



Robotic technologies on construction sites significantly cut construction time and improve safety by taking over the role of construction workers by executing tedious or hazardous tasks, which paints a favourable future of robotics in construction. As a result of their labour-intensive modelling, intrinsic complexities, and distinctiveness, building jobs demand a lot of human effort and knowledge. The advancement of computer vision and machine learning will enable us to raise the level of automation of construction robots, which will help us to tackle these construction-related issues. This offers lucrative growth prospects for both robotics and automation in construction industry.

Robotic systems created for construction activities, which frequently take place in dynamic conditions, are referred to as robots in the construction industry. Robotics can help reduce the need for human labour and help establish safer working conditions by automating repetitive and labour-intensive processes like loading, painting, bricklaying, and bulldozing. Additionally, robots may operate in a variety of settings around-the-clock.

Key Findings of Market Report

The use of robotics technology in the construction sector holds a lot of promise to increase output, effectiveness, as well as production flexibility. It mainly entails robotic welding and material handling on construction sites, the creation of modular homes, and the 3D printing of residences and bespoke structures. By enhancing sustainability and reducing carbon footprint, construction robots make the sector safer and more profitable.





By enhancing uniformity and quality, automation and robotics in the construction sector help save waste. By using efficient construction design, builders can use automation to eliminate waste in projects from the very beginning. By lifting large weights, working in dangerous conditions, and providing innovative, safer building methods, robots can render construction safer.





The need for construction in a variety of areas, including workplaces, sewage systems, water supply, education, transportation, housing, and so on, is being fuelled by the expanding urbanization. This, in turn, is likely to support the construction industry. It is predicted that rising construction and urbanization expenditure is likely to accelerate the use of site robots in construction zones.



Global Construction Robots Market: Growth Drivers

Of all the types of construction robots, the use of demolition robots is on the rise and it is likely to play a significant role in growth of the market in the years to come. In 2021, the demolition robots category maintained a significant 35.4% market share. Demolition is one of the most dangerous tasks in the construction industry; manual workers are prone to fatal accidents and serious injuries. Robotics helps construction companies save operating costs by increasing worker safety and productivity during demolition operations.





The semi-autonomous robots category, which accounted for 58.4% of the market globally in 2021, led the industry in terms of automation. Construction machinery that is semi-autonomous performs well. Since most jobs are time-sensitive, precise, tactile, and repetitive, they rarely need a unique or creative mind. These processes are frequently automated by manufacturers, and the sector is adopting this technology rapidly.



Global Construction Robots Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

FANUC America Corporation

Advanced Construction Robotics Inc.

Construction Robotics LLC.

Blue Ocean Robotics

Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Global Construction Robots Market: Segmentation

Type

3D-printing Robots

Demolition Robots

Bricklaying Robots

Material Handling Robots

Surveillance Robots

Others

Automation

Fully Autonomous Robots

Semi-autonomous Robots

Application

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Public Infrastructure



