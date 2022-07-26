Construction launch of kindergarten in Uus-Veerenni residential quarter (Tallinn, Estonia)

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, a member of the AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of a kindergarten in the Uus-Veerenni residential quarter in the center of Tallinn. The kindergarten with approximately 150 places will be completed in the summer of 2023, and Merko's total investment will be close to 5 million euros.

A new two-storey kindergarten building with a surrounding outdoor area will be built at Tiiu st 8 and borders on several sides with the park area currently being built by Merko. The public park of over 8,500 m2 area with attractions for children of different ages and a recreation area for adults is currently under construction and will be completed this fall.

A tender is underway to find a kindergarten operator, the opening time of the kindergarten and other details will be decided in cooperation with the winner. The kindergarten is intended primarily for the children of the residents of Uus-Veerenni, but if there are free places, also for all children living in the neighbourhood.

Uus-Veerenni residential quarter (merko.ee/veerenni) is the largest holistic housing development area in the city centre of Tallinn, located between Veerenni, Vana-Lõuna and Tehnika streets. The 12-hectare block with a total of 50 residential buildings is being completed in stages - more than 20 have been completed to date, with 15 apartment buildings currently under construction. In Uus-Veerenni, in addition to residential buildings with diverse architecture, Merko will also build new streets and pathways for light traffic. The landscaping and courtyards between the residential buildings are complemented by a park area, while under preparation is the construction of a commercial building of Uus-Veerenni.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Alar Toomik, Project Development Director of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.

