Construction Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

·7 min read
provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global construction market. Description: Where is the largest and fastest growing market for construction? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The construction market global report answers all these questions and many more.

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291584/?utm_source=GNW

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

It places the market within the context of the wider construction market; and compares it with other markets.

The report covers the following chapters
Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.
Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.
Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives a brief introduction about segmentation by geography and segmentation by type of construction and by end user sector.
Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the construction market. This chapter includes different products covered in the report and basic definitions.
Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.
Value Chain – The value chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the construction market value chain.
Customer Information– This section covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global construction market.
Trends And Strategies – This section describes the major trends shaping the global construction market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.
Impact of COVID-19 – This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the construction market.
Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2016-2021) and (2021-2026 and 2026-2031) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.
Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2016-2021) and forecast (2021-2026 and 2026-2031) market value and growth, and market share comparison by region.
Market Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2016-2031) and analysis for segment by type of construction, and by end user sector in the market.
Global Macro Comparison – The global construction market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the construction market size, percentage of GDP, and average construction market expenditure.
Regional Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2021), historic (2016-2021) and forecast (2021-2026 and 2026-2031) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa).
Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global construction market, estimated market shares, and company profiles of the leading players.
Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This section gives information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.
Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.
Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for construction providers in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.
Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations, and currencies codes used in this report.

Scope
Markets Covered: 1) By Type Of Construction: Buildings Construction; Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction; Specialty Trade Contractors; Land Planning And Development
1.1) Buildings Construction: Residential Building Construction; Non-residential Building Construction
1.1.1) Residential Building Construction: New Housing For-Sale Builders; Residential Remodelers; Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments); Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses)
1.1.2) Non-residential Building Construction: Commercial Buildings; Institutional Buildings
1.1.2.1) Commercial Buildings: Office And Factory Buildings; Retail And Other Commercial Buildings; Hospitality And Restaurant Buildings; Entertainment And Sports Buildings
1.1.2.1.1) Office And Factory Buildings: Office Buildings; Factory Buildings
1.1.2.1.2) Hospitality And Restaurant Buildings: Restaurant Buildings; Hospitality Buildings
1.1.2.1.3) Entertainment And Sports Buildings: Entertainment Buildings; Sports Buildings
1.1.2.1.4) Retail And Other Commercial Buildings: Retail Buildings; Other Commercial Buildings
1.1.2.2) Institutional Buildings: Healthcare Buildings; Education Buildings; Government Buildings; Public Convenience Buildings; Religious Buildings
1.2) Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction: Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction; Utility System Construction; Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction
1.2.1) Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction: Roads And Highways; Bridges And Tunnels; Other Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction
1.2.1.1) Roads And Highways: Highways; Roads
1.2.1.2) Bridges And Tunnels: Bridges; Tunnels
1.2.2) Utility System Construction: Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction; Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction; Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction
1.2.2.1) Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction: Sewer Construction; Water Main And Plant Construction; Water Well Drilling Contractors
1.2.3) Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction: Rail Road Construction; Marine And Ports Construction; Sea Wall Construction; All Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction
1.2.3.1) Marine And Docks Construction: Marine Construction; Docks Construction
1.2.3.2) Rail Road Construction: New Rail Road Track Construction; Rail Road Track Repair And Maintenance
1.3) Specialty Trade Contractors: Building Equipment Contractors; Building Finishing Contractors; Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors; Other Specialty Trade Contractors
1.3.1) Building Equipment Contractors: Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors; Electrical Contractors And Other Wiring Installation Contractors; Other Building Equipment Contractors
1.3.2) Building Finishing Contractors: Drywall And Insulation Contractors; Finish Carpentry Contractors; Painting And Wall Covering Contractors; Flooring Contractors; Tile And Terrazzo Contractors; Other Building Finishing Contractors
1.3.3) Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors: Excavation And Demolition; Concrete Work; Roofing; Water Well Drilling
1.3.4) Other Specialty Trade Contractors: Site Preparation Contractors; All Other Specialty Trade Contractors
1.4) Land Planning And Development: Residential Land Planning And Development; Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development; Industrial Land Planning And Development
1.4.1) Residential Land Planning And Development: Houses And Housing Estate Developments; Apartments And Other Residential Developments
2) By End-User Sector: Public; Private

Companies Mentioned: China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.; China Railway Group Ltd.; JChina Railway Construction Corporation Limited; China Communications Construction Group Ltd.; Vinci S.A.

Countries: China; Australia; Bangladesh; Malaysia; Singapore; Philippines; Thailand; Vietnam; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Mexico; Argentina; Chile; Peru; Brazil; Austria; Belgium; Denmark; Finland; Ireland; Netherlands; Spaim; Portugal; Switzerland; Czech Republic; Poland; Romania; France; Germany; UK; Russia; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; Turkey; UAE; Egypt; Nigeria; South Africa

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; construction indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Reasons to Purchase
• Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50 geographies.
• Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
• Identify growth segments for investment.
• Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
• Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
• Benchmark performance against key competitors.
• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291584/?utm_source=GNW

