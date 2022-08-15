Construction contract (Windfarm construction works in Saarde)

Nordecon

AS Nordecon group company Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), Connecto Eesti AS and Verston Ehitus OÜ as joint bidders entered into contract with Tuulepealne Maa OÜ, an Utilitas energy group company for construction of a windfarm in Saarde, Estonia. The windfarm will consist of 9 wind turbines, for which the road and electricity network as well as foundations for the turbines will be built.

The cost of the works is close to 12.5 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed by October 2023.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

