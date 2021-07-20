Construction contract (IKEA Tallinn store road infrastructure)

Nordecon AS, the Estonian Transport Administration and Viljandi Real Estate OÜ entered into an agreement for the construction of the IKEA Tallinn store infrastructure, within which a light traffic road on Kangrumäe Road, accesses to the IKEA Tallinn store territory and a new roundabout on Kurna-Tuhala Road will be built.

The cost of the works is close to 3.5 million euros, plus VAT, and they will be completed in June 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 675 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

