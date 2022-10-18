Construction contract (Icosagen AS GMP manufacturing facility)

Nordecon

AS Nordecon group company Embach Ehitus OÜ and ICO Park OÜ signed a contract for the construction of the Icosagen AS GMP manufacturing facility located in Eerika tee 1, Õssu village, Kambja municipality. The new manufacturing facility is 1,600 m2 in size and composed of two functional parts – laboratories and cell culture rooms are designed to be on the ground floor, and the production unit with clean room conditions for the production of biological drug candidates for clinical trials will be on the second floor.

The cost of the works is appr. 4 million euros plus value added tax. The entire building with the cGMP part will be completed in June 2023.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

