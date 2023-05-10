Construction contract (BVT Partners warehouse and office building)

Nordecon

NOBE (corporate name Nordecon Betoon OÜ), a Nordecon group company, and BVT Invest OÜ signed a contract for the construction of a warehouse and office building of BVT Partners OÜ at Kokasauna junction 7, Tänassilma village, Saku parish. The total value of the contract is close to 3 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed in January 2024.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 660 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

