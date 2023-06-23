Construction closes Highway 50 lanes and ramps in Sacramento County. Here’s where and when

If you plan on traveling along Highway 50 this weekend, expect some lane and ramp closures, according to a statement from Caltrans.

Some Sacramento streets will also be affected.

The shutdowns started Thursday night both eastbound and westbound of the Capital City Freeway, stretching from Interstate 5 to the east of Watt Avenue in Sacramento County.

Highway 50 undergoes lane, ramp and street closures in Sacramento County while construction crews work to complete the Fix50 project.

The work schedule could change due to traffic incidents, weather and construction-related issues, according to the statement.

What it means

Daytime work will conclude at 8 p.m. Friday and nighttime work begins immediately after until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Expect to hear loud construction noise if you live in the surrounding areas.

Daytime closures

The inside lane of X Street, between Sixth Street and Eighth Street, is closed until 3:30 p.m. Friday along Highway 50.

Nighttime closures

Expect the following lane and ramp closures along Highway 50, in effect between 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Saturday:

Off-ramp from eastbound Highway 50 to 59th Street

Off-ramp from eastbound Highway 50 to 65th Street

Eastbound inside lanes one and two, between Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street

Eastbound outside lane four from the 59th Street exit to the 65th Street exit

Westbound inside lanes one, two and three, between Stockton Boulevard and 26th Street (starting at 9 p.m.)

Eastbound inside lane one between Howe Avenue and Watt Avenue (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

What you should do

Be mindful of how fast you’re driving, especially in the work zones.

The speed limit in a work zone is 55 mph at all times. California Highway Patrol willissue citations to drivers who exceed the limit.

What’s the project?

The U.S. Highway 50 Design-Build Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project, also known as the Fix50 project, is the largest project in the Sacramento region.

The $433 million project will rehabilitate the highway pavement, improve drainage, add lighting and other enchantments.

The Fix50 project is slated to be completed between December 2024 and early 2025.

