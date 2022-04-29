‘Constitutional carry’ will be Florida law before I’m done as governor, DeSantis says

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday promised to push for a bill allowing Floridians to openly carry firearms even if they have not previously taken a training course.

“I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign ‘constitutional carry’ into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said Friday. “The Legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.”

The governor made his remarks at an unrelated news conference in Williston.

The term “constitutional carry” is a name for the policy often used by its supporters, who argue citizens should be able to carry weapons with or without a permit because of the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment. The policy differs slightly from “open carry” — in which citizens can carry firearms without concealing them. Florida also does not allow open carry.

Some 25 states have already enacted “constitutional carry,” according to the United States Concealed Carry Association.

