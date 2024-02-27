Constitution Hill’s poor gallop raises major doubts over Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill (right) disappoints in a racecourse gallop at Kempton. Photograph: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post Photos

The betting for the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival has been suspended after a disappointing gallop by the hot favourite Constitution Hill at Kempton on Tuesday morning.

The 1-4 favourite for the big race on the opening day of the meeting performed so badly the he was was eased approaching the end of the workout, eventually finishing well behind his stablemate, the Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino, and an unidentified horse from the Nicky Henderson yard.

It has subsequently been reported that the horse was scoped after that poor piece of work at the track with the scope producing “significant mucus”.

Henderson said: “Unfortunately, in a routine gallop this morning, Constitution Hill was very disappointing and it transpires, after the vet has scoped him, that there is evidence of mucus.”

He added: “We’re taking a sample of it to a laboratory to analyse it, which will tell us about the significance of it and we should know more after that. Last week, he worked brilliantly and he was scoped 10 days ago, but these things happen, just like it did with him earlier in the year [having to miss Cheltenham on Trials day in January].

Constitution Hill trails his work companions at Kempton this morning pic.twitter.com/nw94pfcmCX — chris cook (@claimsfive) February 27, 2024

“Horses are like humans, look how many people had the awful cough around Christmas that took ages to get rid of.”