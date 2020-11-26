Constitution Day: IIT-B professor Anush Kapadia explains what India's sovereignty means

Anush Kapadia
·2 min read

Editor's Note: The following was originally published on 7 February. It is being republished on the occasion of India's Constitution Day " the day in 1949 on which the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India.

The words of the Preamble to the Indian Constitution, like the National Anthem, come easily to our lips.

"We, the People of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic, and to secure to all its citizens:

Justice, social, economic and political;

Liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

Equality of status and of opportunity;

and to promote among them all

Fraternity, assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

In our Constituent Assembly this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do hereby adopt, enact and give to ourselves this Constitution."

And yet, glibly though we pronounce these words, few among us have dwelt on and fully understood their meaning.

A lecture series organised by the IIT-Bombay for Justice group between 16-26 January 2020 attempts to address just this gap.

Even as the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India has shown up the fault lines amid the people of this country, IIT-Bombay for Justice's Preamble lecture series endeavours to go back to the basics; to examine what it means to be a "sovereign socialist secular democratic republic", to reaffirm the ideals enshrined in the Constitution " justice, liberty, equality, fraternity " that Indians must hold on to, more than ever in these fractured times.

More from the series, here.

***

In lecture 1, Anush Kapadia, assistant professor, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences " IIT Bombay, speaks on the concept of sovereignty. Watch it here:

Also See: Constitution Day: IIT-B professor Anupam Guha explains socialism in the Indian context

Constitution Day: Why the Indian Constitution guarantees secularism, and what it implies

Constitution Day: Tuli Bakshi, Sharib Ali on the idea of justice as enshrined in the Constitution

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • World Cup legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

    Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at 60, the Argentina Football Association confirmed Wednesday.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.

  • Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev agree on 3-year extension

    Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.

  • Marc Gasol: Joining the Lakers in free agency was 'the right thing to do'

    Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.

  • Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals he owns the infamous Bill Buckner ball

    The ball that helped decide the 1986 World Series is now under Mets ownership.

  • Indianapolis to host 2024 All-Star game after NBA calls off this season's due to COVID-19

    This season's All-Star game was officially canceled on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Chris Boucher on new Raptors deal: "I don't want my mom to work no more"

    Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

  • Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility

    Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Eye injury ends Islanders' Johnny Boychuk's NHL career

    Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.

  • Pelé, Messi among those to pay tribute to Diego Maradona: 'Best player of my generation'

    Diego Maradona is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

  • Shareef O'Neal pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with LSU jersey number

    Shareef O'Neal found a way to honor his dad and Kobe Bryant at LSU.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • LaVar Ball admits 1-on-1 game against Michael Jordan isn't happening, for obvious reasons

    LaVar Ball acknowledged a small bit of reality on Tuesday.

  • Reds acquire Hoffman | FastCast

    The Reds acquire Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams from the Rockies for Robert Stephenson and Jameson Hannah on this edition of FastCast

  • Michael Jordan donates $2 million in proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to food banks

    Jordan has pledged he won't keep a cent from the ESPN docuseries.

  • The sports figures I'm thankful for in 2020

    Sue Bird, LeBron James and many others made 2020 a little more joyful.

  • You're the GM: After a surprising season, where do the Giants go next?

    After almost making the postseason in 2020, we give the Giants three options for an offseason plan. You vote on your favorite.

  • Giving thanks for football, family and long bombs

    Thanksgiving family football is a tradition for many families around America. This year, it's going to look a little different.

  • 'Change the Game' panel dissects progress of women's leadership in sport

    A lack of representation for women in sport and leadership roles wasn't going to stop Carmelina Moscato. The former Canadian national soccer team star and Olympic bronze medallist has led the charge to build the professional game for Canadian women. Among many leadership roles within Canada Soccer, Moscato serves as commissioner of the League1 Ontario Women's Division and aims to be responsible for creating pro opportunities for female players within the league. "I never felt intimidated by the opportunities and I always felt there was something to prove," said Moscato, who joined the 'Change the Game' panel hosted by CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo. "To show I definitely can and women can. "If somebody is talking about soccer in the men's game, it's soccer and you're not going to outsmart me in that. This has to normalize, [women] can't be the minority in a room." WATCH | Panel discusses importance of women's leadership in sport: Canadian national soccer team member Desiree Scott, Canadian Olympic track and field athlete Khamica Bingham, and play-by-play broadcaster Meghan McPeak completed the panel group discussing supportive leadership in sport for women. ESPN analyst Doris Burke made history this summer becoming the first woman to call NBA conference finals and NBA finals games. Although another milestone was made for professional women in sport this year, McPeak believes that shouldn't be the case. "It's 2020, we should not be making firsts," said McPeak, who calls games for both the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the Capital City Gogo, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. "Knowing my job and what I do with the NBA umbrella, we still don't have a full-time female play-by-play announcer, which is crazy to me." Elevating women into leadership roles For Scott, a two-time soccer bronze medallist, awareness is a key issue for promoting current athletes into leadership roles. "We need to educate more on what's available," Scott said. "We're just as capable of filling those roles and just as passionate. It's about encouragement and the knowledge of seeing it. "You start to think about the potential for you as a woman." Only 28 per cent of women fill athletic director roles in post-secondary institutions in Canada. At the U Sports level, just three per cent of women have coaching roles on the men's side as compared to 26 per cent on the women's. 'It also falls on media coverage' Bingham, who represented Canada in track and field at the Rio 2016 Games, believes having a larger number of women in leadership roles affects more than just today's current generation of athlete. "I think if we have more women in positions of power you get different perspectives," Bingham said. "You're going to have a lot more athletes who are more comfortable and happy in an environment, who are going to stay there. "We can increase the participation for female athletes." The 26-year-old believes increased media attention on women's athletics could be consequential in achieving balance. "It also falls on media coverage — we need more coverage in women's sports," the sprinter said. "In track and field we're so quick to know who the fastest man in the world is. When it comes to the female side it isn't the same. If we have more people understand our stories and be role models to young girls, it could make a difference."

  • Mad Bets: Will the Seahawks cover -5 vs. Eagles?

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by comedian Sean Green give their picks for the Seahawks-Eagles game on Monday Night.