CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 MARCH 2022, at 9.30 a.m.

Consti Plc's Annual Report 2021 published

Consti Plc's Annual Report 2021, including complete Financial Statements of the Parent Company and the Group, Board of Director's Report and Auditor's Report, has been published in Finnish and English.

The Financial Statements are also published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The auditing firm Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Consti’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Consti has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021 are all available as pdf files as an appendix to this stock exchange release and the Annual Report containing the official Financial Statements also as an XHTML file. All documents are also available on company's website at www.consti.fi > Investors. Printed copies of the Annual Report are available as from 5 April 2022.

Further information:

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2021, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 289 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi

