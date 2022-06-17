Constellations Music Festival to bring Afro-Cuban, Brazilian and Haitian music to Town Park

·4 min read

Music representing Brazilian, Haitian and Afro-Cuban influences will get people up on their feet next Saturday as the Aurora Cultural Centre hosts their inaugural Constellations Music Festival.

Built around the theme of “Under One Sky”, the Festival will feature the talents of award-winning musicians Okan, Tio Chorinho with Flavia Nascimento, and Wesli.

“This comes from the idea that we all look at the same night sky, we look at the same stars, but we look at it differently, and there is a lot of beauty around that,” says Kalaisan Kalaichelvan, Performing Arts Producer for the Aurora Cultural Centre. “The goal was to bring together different musical traditions from cultures around the world under one night sky and really celebrate the kind of music we have not just in the Aurora community but across the country.”

First up from 7 – 7.45 p.m. is Okan, a Juno Award-winning women-led ensemble that fuses Afro-Cuban roots with jazz, folk and global rhythms “in songs about immigration, courage and love.” Tio Chorinho with Flavia Nascimento follows from 8 – 8.45 p.m.

“Flávia Nascimento joins Canada’s first ensemble dedicated to performing Brazilian choro music,” say organizers. “Combining Northeastern Brazilian styles such as forró and maracatu, Tio Chorinho is known for their unique repertoire, virtuosity, dynamics and easy-going charm on stage.”

Rounding out the evening from 9 – 9.45 is Juno Award-winning Montreal-based Haitian musician Wesli who is bringing a seven-piece band “linking Haitian voudou and rara with reggae, Afrobeat and hip-hop.”

“When we were talking about building this festival, it was the idea of really shaking up our programming and looking at what kinds of artists are we seeing on stage and making room for traditions that are outside of a European-Canadian tradition, especially as that term means so many things now,” says Kalaichelvan. “Something we were really aware of is the face and the makeup of Aurora is changing quite quickly and we are seeing in Aurora all these new families moving in over the last couple of years. The question was how do we represent that community in our ethos, in our programming, in the artists we bring to them. This has been part of our strategic planning and vision.

“Music is becoming so intersectional now and we’re seeing artists exploring so many different kinds of sounds and traditions and bringing them together, it was really important to reflect that in our programming and bring that same spirit to Aurora and that has been the driving force for a lot of our vision for the years going forward. This festival was one big step towards that.”

The Constellations Music Festival is the “launch pad” for a new music series that will become a hallmark of the Aurora Cultural Centre when it moves into its newly revamped and expanded space in Aurora Town Square.

It will complement their popular Signature and Great Artist music series with diverse musical artists from outside the European tradition.

In the future, musical programming can include artists who have been influenced by Indian and Persian traditions and much more.

“The goal of the Festival in this series is to build a larger appetite for that in the Aurora community and stop ‘othering’ these other forms of music,” Kalaichelvan notes. “We have been very keen about avoiding the term ‘World Music’ because…while the term has served its purpose a lot in the past, understandably it is coming to a point of why are we othering and marginalizing all these different kinds of ways of making music into this one box just because…it doesn’t fit into maybe a traditional European lens of pop music, jazz music, or R&B. All of these other genres have boxes of their own [and] we’re trying to bring that perspective to this series and programming.

“Bring your picnic baskets, bring your kids, and it is a really nice Saturday evening and you get to just jam with some of the best artists out there. We take a lot of pride in the calibre of musicians we’re bringing to the Centre and we’re really excited to see the community come out and celebrate with us.”

The Constellations Music Festival is free to attend.

For more information, visit auroraculturalcentre.ca.

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Raptors' 33rd pick: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has bursted on to the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and the NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No.33 on the "Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Burakovsky winner sets stage for classic Stanley Cup Final

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Colorado Avalanche's thrilling triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Barber-led Nighthawks withstand Growlers' comeback effort for 3rd consecutive win

    Cat Barber poured in 30 points and the Guelph Nighthawks took their third consecutive victory, holding off a strong fourth-quarter effort from the Newfoundland Growlers to win 89-82 on Tuesday in Guelph, Ont. The Nighthawks (4-3), who lost three straight following their season-opening victory against the Scarborough Shooting Stars, had their hands full in the final frame with the Growlers (0-6) making a serious push for their first win. In a first quarter where both sides were able to get into a

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • Hoskins' double in 9th lifts Phillies over Marlins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2 Monday night. Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position. The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention. Seranthony Dominguez (4-1)