Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q1 2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 30% (8% organic growth) to €264.4 million compared to €203.8 million in Q1 2022.

  • Net income increased to €21.1 million (€0.17 on a diluted per share basis) from €20.4 million (€0.14 on a diluted per share basis).

  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration, net of an expected vendor holdback receivable, of €22.7 million, (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €1.1 million resulting in total consideration of €23.8 million.

  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased €2.0 million to €174 million compared to €176 million in Q1 2022 representing a decrease of 1%.

  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €39.7 million to €101.1 million compared to €61.4 in Q1 2022. 

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was €264.4 million, an increase of 30%, or €60.7 million, compared to €203.8 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for the three-month period compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 8%.   Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 increased €0.8 million to €21.1 million compared to €20.4 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.17 in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of €0.14 for the same period in 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, CFO decreased €2.0 million to €174 million compared to €176 million for the same period in 2022 representing a decrease of 1%. Contributing to the decrease in CFO was an increase in aged accounts receivable at March 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased €39.7 million to €101.1 million compared to €61.4 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 65%.   The increase is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

(€ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash flows from operating activities

 

174.0

 

176.0

 

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid on lease obligations

 

(0.3

)

(0.3

)

 

Interest paid on other facilities

 

(3.1

)

(1.6

)

 

Credit facility transaction costs

 

(0.1

)

-

 

 

Payments of lease obligations

 

(5.3

)

(4.5

)

 

Property and equipment purchased

 

(2.0

)

(2.0

)

 

Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders

 

-

 

(66.6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

163.3

 

101.1

 

 

Less amount attributable to

 

 

 

 

 

 

non-controlling interests

 

(62.2

)

(39.6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow available to shareholders

 

101.1

 

61.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash

197,265

 

136,772

 

217,049

Accounts receivable

143,923

 

95,790

 

89,916

Unbilled revenue

47,210

 

41,036

 

35,124

Inventories

1,481

 

1,419

 

687

Other assets

49,574

 

34,778

 

35,068

 

439,453

 

309,795

 

377,844

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment

19,685

 

19,579

 

15,776

Right of use assets

53,933

 

54,412

 

54,203

Deferred income taxes

21,133

 

19,978

 

7,064

Other assets

17,021

 

17,030

 

8,250

Intangible assets

878,286

 

874,000

 

741,528

 

990,057

 

984,999

 

826,820

 

 

 

 

Total assets

1,429,510

 

1,294,794

 

1,204,665

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans

123,871

 

201,275

 

101,688

Loan from CSI

30,361

 

30,867

 

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

190,889

 

174,824

 

153,174

Deferred revenue

288,188

 

116,989

 

223,851

Provisions

1,081

 

1,884

 

1,444

Acquisition holdback payables

10,293

 

14,009

 

11,365

Lease obligations

18,384

 

18,824

 

16,747

Income taxes payable

14,041

 

11,467

 

12,687

 

677,109

 

570,141

 

520,957

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Term and other loans

44,935

 

41,280

 

95,446

Loan from CSI

-

 

-

 

29,713

Deferred income taxes

154,430

 

150,521

 

125,378

Acquisition holdback payables

1,958

 

2,316

 

1,531

Lease obligations

36,635

 

36,634

 

38,279

Other liabilities

26,300

 

26,118

 

16,185

 

264,258

 

256,869

 

306,532

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

941,367

 

827,009

 

827,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Capital stock

39,412

 

39,412

 

39,412

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(469

)

(232

)

261

Retained earnings (deficit)

240,820

 

226,919

 

179,646

Non-controlling interests

208,380

 

201,685

 

157,855

 

488,143

 

467,784

 

377,175

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,429,510

 

1,294,794

 

1,204,665

 

 

 

 



Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

License

6,977

 

 

5,467

 

Professional services

69,340

 

 

50,108

 

Hardware and other

2,680

 

 

2,242

 

Maintenance and other recurring

185,432

 

 

145,949

 

 

264,430

 

 

203,767

 

Expenses

 

 

 

Staff

150,108

 

 

111,895

 

Hardware

1,578

 

 

719

 

Third party license, maintenance and professional services

20,548

 

 

17,475

 

Occupancy

2,466

 

 

1,537

 

Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment

9,564

 

 

6,098

 

Professional fees

4,280

 

 

3,797

 

Other, net

6,214

 

 

4,419

 

Depreciation

7,296

 

 

6,195

 

Amortization of intangible assets

27,960

 

 

22,978

 

 

230,014

 

 

175,112

 

 

 

 

 

Finance and other expenses (income)

4,950

 

 

1,731

 

 

4,950

 

 

1,731

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

29,467

 

 

26,924

 

 

 

 

 

Current income tax expense (recovery)

12,328

 

 

11,222

 

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(3,989

)

 

(4,657

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

8,338

 

 

6,565

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

21,128

 

 

20,359

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

Equity holders of Topicus

13,900

 

 

11,571

 

Non-controlling interests

7,229

 

 

8,788

 

Net income (loss)

21,128

 

 

20,359

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares

 

 

 

Basic shares outstanding

81,889,764

 

 

79,924,764

 

Diluted shares outstanding

129,841,819

 

 

129,841,819

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus

 

 

 

Basic

0.17

 

 

0.14

 

Diluted

0.17

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

21,128

 

 

20,359

 

 

 

 

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other

(796

)

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax

(796

)

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

20,332

 

 

21,786

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

Equity holders of Topicus

(237

)

 

631

Non-controlling interests

(559

)

 

796

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(796

)

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

Equity holders of Topicus

13,663

 

 

12,202

Non-controlling interests

6,669

 

 

9,584

Total comprehensive income (loss)

20,332

 

 

21,786

 

 

 

 



Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to equity holders of Topicus

 

 

 

Preferred
Shares

Capital
Stock

Other
equity

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income

 

Retained
earnings
(Deficit)

 

Total

 

Non-
controlling
interests

 

Total equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at January 1, 2023

-

39,412

-

(232

)

226,919

 

266,099

 

201,685

 

467,784

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

-

 

13,900

 

13,900

 

7,229

 

21,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation differences from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

foreign operations and other, net of income tax

-

-

-

(237

)

-

 

(237

)

(559

)

(796

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

for the period

-

-

-

(237

)

-

 

(237

)

(559

)

(796

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(237

)

13,900

 

13,663

 

6,669

 

20,332

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity

-

-

-

 

1

 

1

 

25

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at March 31, 2023

-

39,412

-

(469

)

240,820

 

279,763

 

208,380

 

488,143

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to equity holders of Topicus

 

 

 

Preferred
Shares

 

Capital
Stock

 

Other
equity

 

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income

 

Retained
earnings
(deficit)

 

Total

 

Non-
controlling
interests

 

Total equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at January 1, 2022

2,047,473

 

39,412

 

(1,009,996

)

(380

)

(1,782,113

)

(705,604

)

1,061,236

 

355,632

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

11,571

 

11,571

 

8,788

 

20,359

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation differences from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

foreign operations and other

-

 

-

 

-

 

631

 

-

 

631

 

796

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

 

-

 

-

 

631

 

-

 

631

 

796

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

 

-

 

-

 

631

 

11,571

 

12,202

 

9,584

 

21,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares

(2,047,473

)

-

 

2,047,473

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests

-

 

-

 

912,788

 

-

 

-

 

912,788

 

(912,788

)

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations

-

 

-

 

(23

)

10

 

(53

)

(66

)

(177

)

(243

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit)

-

 

-

 

(1,950,242

)

-

 

1,950,242

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at March 31, 2022

-

 

39,412

 

-

 

261

 

179,646

 

219,320

 

157,855

 

377,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

21,128

 

 

20,359

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

Depreciation

7,296

 

 

6,195

 

Amortization of intangible assets

27,960

 

 

22,978

 

Finance and other expenses (income)

4,950

 

 

1,731

 

Income tax expense (recovery)

8,338

 

 

6,565

 

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

exclusive of effects of business combinations

116,599

 

 

128,627

 

Income taxes (paid) received

(12,279

)

 

(10,418

)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

173,993

 

 

176,037

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

 

 

 

Interest paid on lease obligations

(306

)

 

(280

)

Interest paid on other facilities

(3,060

)

 

(1,555

)

Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility

(10,000

)

 

55,000

 

Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans

4,277

 

 

346

 

Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group

-

 

 

(1,817

)

Repayments of term and other loans

(68,445

)

 

(617

)

Credit facility transaction costs

(63

)

 

-

 

Payments of lease obligations

(5,263

)

 

(4,511

)

Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders

-

 

 

(66,614

)

Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities

(82,860

)

 

(20,048

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition of businesses

(24,796

)

 

(13,158

)

Cash obtained with acquired businesses

972

 

 

2,677

 

Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts

(4,487

)

 

(1,760

)

Property and equipment purchased

(1,981

)

 

(2,026

)

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(30,292

)

 

(14,267

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign currency on

 

 

 

cash and cash equivalents

(348

)

 

(0

)

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash

60,493

 

 

141,722

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, beginning of period

136,772

 

 

75,326

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, end of period

197,265

 

 

217,049

 

 

 

 

 